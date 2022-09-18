Aaron Judge hits 58th home run to get within three of Roger Maris

MILWAUKEE — Aaron Judge is getting closer to making history.

Judge hit his 58th homer on Sunday, a solo shot in the third inning against the Brewers at American Family Field.

It brought him within three homers of Roger Maris’ American League and franchise record of 61 set in 1961.

Judge’s opposite-field shot off Milwaukee right-hander Jason Alexander landed in the upper deck in right and cut the Yankees’ deficit to 4-2.

The center fielder had gone three games without a homer prior to Sunday, a streak that ended with the 414-foot blast.