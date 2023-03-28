Aaron Judge has big shoes to fill as past Yankees captains offer tips

Welcome to the Captains’ Conference.

Upon returning to the Yankees last December for the hefty, yet fair, sum of $360 million over 10 years, Aaron Judge became the 16th captain in the storied franchise’s history — and the seventh since George Steinbrenner revived the role in 1976 following a 37-year dormancy.

The Judge knighting occurred in a tranquil manner. The announcement was made by George Steinbrenner’s son Hal at the news conference that also formalized his massive payday. The behemoth slugger reacted accordingly, expressing gratitude, conveying seriousness and vowing responsibility. Yet the pinstriped seas inevitably will turn rough at some point over the next decade. When that occurs, Judge can turn to his predecessors in the Steinbrenner Era, many of whom presided over more chaotic times, for perspective and counsel.





Aaron Judge was named the 16th captain in Yankees history on Dec. 21. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

Here’s a rundown of the six men who served this role for this Yankees ownership, how they felt when they received the honor and the advice they’d offer to Judge for his new gig:

Thurman Munson

On April 17, 1976, following a 10-0 blanking of the Twins at Yankee Stadium the Yankees announced their eighth-year catcher, just beginning a campaign that ended with him winning American League Most Valuable Player honors, as the first team captain since Lou Gehrig’s retirement in 1939.





Thurman Munson played for the organization his entire career between 1969-79. Bettmann Archive

“Thurman kind of balked at it,” Diana Munson, Thurman Munson’s widow, said in a recent telephone interview. “He told Mr. Steinbrenner, ‘Everyone here is a leader. It’s a group effort.’ Mr. Steinbrenner said, ‘No I believe you were meant to lead.’

“When he finally gave in and said, ‘OK,’ it was such an honor to him. … He was always very proud just to be in the same company with Lou Gehrig, who played the game the way it should be played.”

As Munson navigated stormy waters, which included Reggie Jackson and Billy Martin, along with The Boss, the honor grew on him.

“I think being named the captain meant everything to him,” Diana Munson said. “I believe it was after the 1978 championship, Thurman told Mr. Steinbrenner, ‘Listen, this is what I really want: I want a World Series trophy with my name on it as captain. It would mean everything to me.’ Mr. Steinbrenner, out of respect and love for Thurman, sent us a replica trophy. It came in a huge case, lined in velvet. I remember when it arrived, when Thurman opened it and saw his name on that trophy, he started to cry. I realized it was the crowning achievement of his life, other than his children.”





Munson alongside Reggie Jackson and Chris Chamblis during a 1970’s spring training game Getty Images

Tragically, not dissimilar enough to the way Gehrig’s captaincy ended prematurely due to his ALS diagnosis, Munson died on Aug. 2, 1979, a Yankees off-day, after crashing a plane he was piloting in Ohio. All these years later, Diana Munson remains a regular presence at Yankees Old-Timers’ Day and she still runs a Manhattan dinner each winter to raise money for charitable causes in Thurman’s name. She is plugged into her favorite team’s universe.

While initially demurring when asked what advice she’d give to Judge, saying, “Probably the less advice he’s given, the better off he’ll be,” Diana Munson added: “It seems that if you can have yourself together and be as unaffected by your success as he is, you’ve learned the right way. I’m sure he’ll continue to be that person. That’s more important: Be yourself. You have to speak from your heart and you have to think with your heart. You always have to be true to yourself. I think he’ll continue to do that.”

Graig Nettles

On Jan. 29, 1982, the Yankees named the veteran third baseman Nettles, a member of the team since 1973, as their captain at an offseason luncheon and news conference in New York.

“I had a house in New Jersey for the season,” Nettles, a San Diego native, recalled in a recent telephone interview. “When they named me captain, I went back there [for the news conference]. I had a friend, a guy who owned a restaurant and jewelry store in New York City, who let me borrow his car. It just happened to be a Rolls-Royce. I pulled up to my house in New Jersey, and one of my neighbors saw me and said, ‘Man, that’s a pretty good deal, a Rolls-Royce for the captain!’ ”





Nettles won two World Series with the Yankees in back-to-back years from 1977-78 Getty Images

The designation “took me kind of by surprise,” Nettles acknowledged. “[Steinbrenner] and I really didn’t get along too well when I was playing there. We had contract disputes. To name me captain, I was pretty impressed.”

Nettles said he didn’t do much differently as captain, besides take the lineup card out to the umpires before games. The Yankees employed three managers (Bob Lemon, Gene Michael and Clyde King) in 1982, then Martin lasted through all of 1983 before getting relieved of his duties for the third time. Nettles, meanwhile, continued to clash with The Boss, and when manager Yogi Berra announced during spring training of 1984 that he intended to platoon Nettles with Toby Harrah at the hot corner, Nettles expressed his desire to be traded. The Yankees complied on March 30, trading Nettles to his hometown Padres and concluding his captaincy after only two years.

Now 78, Nettles advised Judge: “Don’t let the problems of the ballclub weigh you down. People think that you’re supposed to have answers because you’re the captain. You don’t have control of what the players do. They can look up to you. You can lead by example.”

Ron Guidry and Willie Randolph

On March 4, 1986, at their Grapefruit League headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, the Yankees announced something novel: Co-captains. Guidry, the lefty pitcher who made his Yankees debut in 1975, and Randolph, the second baseman who joined the Yankees in 1976, were chosen to lead the team together, a notion advocated by rising executive Hank Steinbrenner, Hal’s older brother.

“I tease Willie, ‘I was here first. I got here in ’75,’ ” Guidry, a Yankees special instructor for spring training, said recently at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa. “It’s the only time that we’ve had two. But it’s one of the few times where things have worked out like that, that two guys have gone on to have great, successful careers at that level with one team. I never would have looked at it as a slap in the face if it had not had been. But it seemed like it was the fairest thing to do. It was the best thing to do.”





Guidry and Randolph take part in the Old Timers Day Ceremony last season Getty Images

“I was ready for that responsibility,” Randolph, also a Yankees special instructor at camp, said recently at GMS Field. “It was a proud moment for me. I was very excited that I got the opportunity to be one of the few. But I really felt in my heart like, ‘You know what: I’m ready for this opportunity. I’m ready for this challenge.’ ”

For Randolph, a top challenge concerned the merry-go-round of new teammates during a time when The Boss ran the team as if he got paid by the roster move and didn’t necessarily vet players’ readiness for the Big Apple.

“A lot of the guys back then used to talk to us about what it was like to play in New York,” Randolph said. “A lot of guys were a little bit nervous. … There were a lot of guys like Ed Whitson and those kinds of cats who really struggled. So we would help with stuff like that. But I just felt like [the captaincy] was sort of an ownership of the team.”





Guidry, a former pitcher, joined the Yankees coaching staff from 2006-07 as the pitching coach Getty Images

Guidry remembered calling the occasional team meeting just to take the temperature of the clubhouse, as well as acting as a liaison between his teammates and The Boss.

“The food on the flights was a problem sometimes” Guidry said, “because you’d leave New York on a night game flying to who knows where, a two-or-three hour flight, and it’s 1 o’clock in the morning by the time you leave. And if the food’s not good on the plane, by the time you get to where you’re going, everything’s closed. So if you don’t eat on the flight, it’s like when you were growing up: If you didn’t eat supper, you didn’t eat.

“So there were a few times when guys would complain, and I know a couple of times I went up to talk to the old man and said, ‘Your team is not eating.’ … One time [shortly after], we got to the airport and we were on a whole different airline. … The first meal we had, we had lobster and chateaubriand and I’m going like, ‘Wow!’ ”

Their co-captaincy lasted three seasons. Randolph signed with the Dodgers in December 1988 after the Yankees essentially booted him by agreeing to terms with longtime Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax in free agency. Guidry, plagued by arm issues, pitched seven games for Triple-A Columbus in a 1989 comeback, tallying a 4.18 ERA, before he retired.





Randolph and Derek Jeter welcome Judge as the newest captain in the franchise during the December 21st press conference Getty Images

Randolph has offered his two cents to Judge: “I just told him, ‘Aaron, don’t change anything. Be yourself. Continue to grow as a player. But also understand that as a captain, you have to try to form 25 different relationships, if you can. It’s not easy to do. But you want to try to make the player feel like you care. That you understand what he’s going through. Especially in New York.’ ”

Guidry intended to check in with Judge before the Yankees broke camp and impart something like this: “He’s just going to have to take it upon himself to know when to do certain things. Call meetings. Just make sure everybody’s good. If they have a gripe, if you need to go upstairs, you go upstairs. You take it upstairs. … But you need to get answers for your teammates. You’ve got to be there for them.

“But he’s been doing that anyway. And they look to him for leadership. It’s good. He just has that title. It’s official.”

Don Mattingly

On March 1, 1991, in Fort Lauderdale, Donnie Baseball assumed the captaincy as the Yankees tried to move past a 1990 season that, at 67-95, still stands as the franchise’s campaign with the most losses since they changed their name from the Highlanders (in 1913).

“Nobody gives you a job description,” Mattingly, now the Blue Jays’ bench coach, said recently at Toronto’s training complex in Dunedin, Fla. “All I knew was Nettles, Gator [Guidry] and Willie.”





Mattingly won the American League MVP in 1984 with the Yankees Getty Images

Nevertheless, “you’re comfortable at that point,” said Mattingly, by that point a 10th-year Yankee and the recipient of a record-breaking, five-year, $19.3 million contract.

“There were times you had to speak up,” he said. “Something that was going on that you would talk about with the media. I knew we were in a little slump and it wasn’t good. Someone had to talk about it. You lose three or four in a row and it’s, ‘OK, we’re fine.’ Not let the New York panic — ‘We’re the worst team ever!’ — get in there. I think sometimes you have to … get that message out there.”

Even as a debilitating back injury diminished his production, Mattingly received much credit for his role in the Yankees’ revival. His last season in the big leagues, 1995, featured his first visit to the postseason, as the Yankees broke a 13-year streak of missing the playoffs.

As for Judge, Mattingly said: “I don’t think he needs advice.

“It sounds like he’s already there. They wouldn’t have named him if he wasn’t. So a guy that probably leads by example. … I’m sure he’s already well on his way to being comfortable with who he is and his place on the club.”

Derek Jeter

On June 3, 2003, the Yankees chose the odd location of Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, right before they played their first-ever game there, to promote their iconic shortstop to the captain’s role.

Jeter declined comment for this story. Fortunately, he created a seven-part ESPN docuseries about his life titled “The Captain,” during which he said the following about his appointment:





Jeter was a member of the last World Series-winning Yankees team in 2009 MLB via Getty Images

“I’m a Yankee historian, so Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Willow [Randolph], Nettles, Guidry, Donnie … it’s not a title thrown around too lightly. I took that responsibility seriously.

“There’s nothing I would’ve done differently if I were not the captain. I tried to lead by example and … I tried to get to know my teammates. Just because you’re in a position of power doesn’t mean people are going to listen to you. They may hear you. It doesn’t mean they’re going to listen to you and respect you. You’ve got to take the time to get to know people that you’re leading.

“You know, I like to operate with people privately. Don’t do it because everyone’s watching you. You don’t do it because cameras are on. But you do what you feel is right to help the team.”





Judge becomes the first Yankees captain since Jeter Getty Images

Jeter — the longest-tenured Yankees captain, through his retirement in 2014 — appeared at Judge’s news conference late last year and addressed how he would counsel the new captain: “You don’t have to change who you are or how you go about your business. I think the reason why he was named captain is because of how he’s handled himself. People look to you a little bit more, whether it’s young players coming through the organization, free agents that come over here. Everyone tends to look in your direction. So I think he’ll continue to handle himself the way he has.”