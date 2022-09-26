Aaron Judge goes homerless in Yankees rain-shortened win over Red Sox

Aaron Judge’s chase for history will go international, after being robbed of at least one more at-bat in The Bronx on Sunday night.

For the fifth straight game — this one shortened by rain — the Yankees slugger remained stuck at 60 home runs, one shy of Roger Maris’ American League and franchise record.

Judge went 1-for-2 with a double and a walk in the Yankees’ seventh straight win, 2-0 in six innings over the Red Sox. He was set to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning, but the game entered a delay after the sixth inning because of torrential downpours and eventually got called after more than an hour and a half.

The Yankees (94-58) will begin a three-game series in Toronto on Monday, needing just one win over the Blue Jays to clinch the AL East, though all eyes will continue to be on Judge.

“I think anybody would want more at-bats, but you can ask anybody in that room, we’re excited we came away with a narrow victory and one win closer to clinching the division,” Judge said.

Aaron Judge reacts after flying out in the fifth inning. Jason Szenes

After drilling a pair of home runs in the Yankees’ last road game, Judge entered the six-game homestand at 59 home runs. Then, after hitting No. 60 on Tuesday night, he looked primed to tie and possibly break Maris’ record in front of a packed Yankee Stadium — which was sold out for the third straight game on Sunday.

Instead, Judge finished the homestand 5-for-19 with one home run, three doubles, seven walks and seven strikeouts, with fans waiting with bated breath on every pitch thrown to him.

“Maybe the first game at home was a little different, because I didn’t expect that [crowd reaction] — I’ve never been in this situation,” said Judge, who has reached base safely in 24 straight games. “But I think after the first game, it’s kind of settled into just thinking of it as a postseason game.”

This marks only the ninth time this season that Judge has gone at least five straight games without a home run.

Judge’s family was in attendance during the homestand for a chance to see him make history, and will follow him to Toronto — “They better be there,” Judge said with a grin. The Maris family also attended the homestand, and at least one of Maris’ sons is expected to head to Toronto as well.

“Of course I want him to do it,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But [home runs] are hard to come by, even for a guy that hits them a ton. It’s not that easy. … I just want him to continue to be in the place he’s in, where he’s going up and handling all this so well and continue to go up there and have winning at-bats.”

Jose Trevino reacts after an RBI single in the fourth inning. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

In his first at-bat against Red Sox rookie right-hander Brayan Bello, Judge ripped a 96 mph sinker down the third-base line for a double.

In the third inning, Judge fell behind 0-2 before working a full count and drawing a walk, which was met with boos from the crowd.

Bello then gave Judge a slider to hit in the fifth inning and the slugger sent a charge in the crowd when he put it in the air, but he got under it for an easy flyout.

Nestor Cortes delivered the latest strong start in his All-Star season, throwing six one-hit innings. The Yankees gave him the lead in the bottom of the fourth, which Oswaldo Cabrera led off with a double to the gap. Cabrera then stole third and came around to score on Jose Trevino’s two-out single through the left side to go up 1-0.

The Red Sox gifted the Yankees an insurance run in the sixth inning, when right fielder Rob Refsnyder dropped a two-out fly ball that allowed Aaron Hicks to score from first.

But Judge was left in the on-deck circle for the second straight game, meaning his pursuit of history will head to Toronto.

“This is stuff you dream about as a kid,” Judge said. “So it’s always fun.”