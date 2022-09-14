Aaron Judge chasing Triple Crown along with home run record

BOSTON — Roger Maris’ 61 homers might not be the only history Aaron Judge ends up chasing down the stretch.

Now, the American League Triple Crown is within reach.

He’s clearly already a lock to finish the regular season with the most home runs (57) and RBIs (123).

And now, thanks to his latest torrid stretch at the plate — which has included getting on base at a dizzying pace — Judge is also making a run at the AL batting title.

Judge, having jumped from .294 on Sept. 1 to .310 heading into Wednesday, has moved up to fourth in the AL in batting average, behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez (.319), Boston’s Xander Bogaerts (.318) and Chicago’s Jose Abreu (.312).

Aaron Judge hits his 57th home run of the season against the Red Sox on Tuesday. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Asked after another three-hit night against the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park about what the Triple Crown means, Judge said, “Some great guys have done it. Thinking back to [Miguel] Cabrera who did it last, I believe, it’s pretty special. But I think I’m a long way away from that, so we don’t need to talk about that.”

Too late.

Judge would indeed be the first player since Cabrera to accomplish the feat.

The slugger pulled it off a decade ago in 2012 with the Tigers, when he finished hitting .330 with 44 homers and 139 RBIs.

Aaron Judge is chasing the AL Triple Crown. NY Post composite

The last player to do it before Cabrera was Carl Yastrzemski in 1967 with the Red Sox. The only Yankees players to ever win the Triple Crown are Mickey Mantle in 1956 and Lou Gehrig in 1934.

In his past 10 games, Judge is 19-for-37 (.514) and he’s also walked nine times.

Judge has previously expressed a desire to hit .300 over a full season and finished at .287 a year ago.

“For me, grading a hitter has always been around [batting] average,” Judge said. “Maybe it’s a little old school, but can you hit or can you hit? It’s always been a goal of mine to try to get to [.300].”

And like with his home run pursuit, Judge said he’s not going to get caught up in these numbers or in how opposing teams and pitchers go after him.

“I try not to think about it,” Judge said. “I’m so focused on what I’ve got to do in the box. I can’t think about if guys are pitching to me or not pitching to me. In certain situations when I’m hitting, I can see maybe they’re pitching around you.

“I’ve still got to stay locked in to my approach. If I start thinking about, ‘Am I gonna get walked here or are they gonna pitch around me?’ it’s gonna take me right out of what I’m trying to do at the plate.”