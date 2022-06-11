Aaron Judge belts two homers as Yankees clobber Cubs

Coming off a long, 13-inning marathon Friday night, the Yankees opted not to take batting practice on the field Saturday afternoon.

Turns out they were saving it for the game.

The Yankees put on an aerial display against Cubs right-hander Matt Swarmer, crushing six solo home runs on the way to an 8-0 win on Saturday night in The Bronx.

Aaron Judge, who was showered with MVP chants throughout the game, led the way by hitting his MLB-leading 23rd and 24th homers of the year. Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Jose Trevino and Anthony Rizzo also went deep to build a 6-0 lead, giving the 38,043 in attendance an early preview of the Home Run Derby before the actual event is contested next month at Dodger Stadium.

The six home runs — which combined to travel an estimated 2,388 feet, per Statcast — were a season-high for the Yankees (43-16) as they won for the 10th time in their past 11 games.

Aaron Judge belts his second homer in the fifth inning of the Yankees’ 8-0 win over the Cubs. Corey Sipkin

It was a rare showing of run support for Jordan Montgomery, who stifled the Cubs (23-35) as he tossed seven shutout innings while scattering five hits and five strikeouts. Montgomery working deep was much needed on a night when the Yankees were short in the bullpen, after having to cover 13 ²/₃ innings over the past two games — including four of their high-leverage relievers pitching on back-to-back nights.

There was no sweating out the late innings on Saturday, though, nor a lack of big hits. They were missing in Friday’s 2-1, 13-inning win, when the Yankees went 0-for-18 with runners in scoring position and left 15 men on base before Trevino won it with a walk-off single.

By the time the Yankees even got their first runner into scoring position on Saturday, they already led 6-0 in the sixth inning.

Anthony Rizzo flips his bat after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of the Yankees’ win. Corey Sipkin

It took just two pitches in the bottom of the first inning for Judge to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. Batting leadoff for the fourth time this year, Judge crushed a fastball from Swarmer and skied it into the left-field seats.

Stanton and Torres then drilled back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning to make it 3-0. Stanton’s homer got out in a hurry, a bullet to left field that jumped off his bat at 119.8 mph — the hardest-hit ball in MLB this season, according to Statcast. It was hit so hard it caromed off a sign below the second deck and landed back on the field.

Torres’ blast, meanwhile, was his second home run in as many nights, both landing in the Yankees’ bullpen.

Jordan Montgomery pitched seven scoreless inning in the Yankees’ win. Corey Sipkin

The Yankees piled on three more homers in the fifth inning. Trevino, who went 3-for-4 on the night to stay hot, led off with a fly ball that hit off the left-field foul pole for the 4-0 lead.

Judge made it 5-0 with his second long ball of the night before Rizzo ganged up on his old team with a round-tripper to right field to go up 6-0.

The Cubs finally put the rookie Swarmer out of his misery after the fifth inning, at which point the Yankees settled for scoring without the ball leaving the yard. Torres led off the sixth with a single, followed by a walk from Aaron Hicks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa came up next and roped a single through the right side to make it 7-0.

After Trevino singled to right field to load the bases, Judge cracked a sacrifice fly to put the Yankees ahead 8-0.

The Cubs’ best chance off Montgomery came in his final inning of work, when they led off the seventh inning with back-to-back singles. But the left-hander buckled down and retired the next three batters in a row, including a pair of strikeouts to end his night in fashion.

Ron Marinaccio and Lucas Luetge finished off the shutout by pitching an inning apiece.