Aaron Judge belts 60th homer in Yankees’ crazy comeback win

Aaron Judge gave the fans what they wanted on Tuesday night, making history with his 60th homer of the season.

But it was Giancarlo Stanton who played the hero.

Stanton, booed earlier in the game after striking out three times, hit a game-winning grand slam to give the Yankees a wild 9-8 win over the hapless Pirates at the Stadium.

Anthony Rizzo followed Judge’s ninth-inning blast with a double before Gleyber Torres walked and Josh Donaldson flared a single to right-center to load the bases for the slumping Stanton, who ended the game with a laser into the left-field seats to beat the Pirates, who were coming off a four-game sweep by the Mets at Citi Field.

Following another strong outing from Nestor Cortes, four Yankee relievers combined to give up seven runs — six earned.

The Pirates broke a tie in the eighth, set up by a costly throwing error by Rizzo at first base, which gave Pittsburgh runners on the corners with one out.

Aaron Judge belts his 60th homer in the Yankees’ 9-8 comeback win over the Pirates. Getty Images

Bryan Reynolds, who’d homered earlier in the game, then grounded a single to right off Jonathan Loaisiga to put Pittsburgh ahead again.

Clay Holmes replaced Loaisiga and immediately allowed a three-run homer to Rodolfo Castro.

Cortes retired the first five Pirates before Kevin Newman singled to left and Oneil Cruz walked after a questionable check-swing call that would have ended the inning.

But Cortes recovered and whiffed Greg Allen, who spent part of last year with the Yankees, looking.

Pittsburgh loaded the bases with one out in the fourth with a single by ex-Yankee farmhand Diego Castillo, another by Newman and another walk to Cruz.

Allen then sent a fly ball to the wall in left field, where Oswaldo Cabrera was making his first start. Cabrera made a fine catch and the sacrifice fly gave the Pirates a 1-0 lead.

Pirates’ Rodolfo Castro celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a three-run homer off Clay Holmes during the Yankees’ loss. Getty Images

The Yankees didn’t get a hit until Torres singled through the right side of the infield with one out in the fourth.

Luis Ortiz, coming off an MLB debut in which he pitched 5 ²/₃ innings of one-hit, shutout ball against the Reds, then struck out Donaldson and Stanton.

Cabrera led off the bottom of the fifth with a shot to right-center, where center fielder Bryan Reynolds misplayed it for a three-base error.

Harrison Bader, in his Yankee debut, singled to left to score Cabrera and tie the game at 1-1.

Bader moved to second on a high chopper by Isiah Kiner-Falefa and scored when Jose Trevino’s flare to center fell in front of Reynolds for a base hit to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

Harrison Bader, making his Yankees debut, dives safely into home on Jose Trevino’s RBI single during the fifth inning of the Yankees’ loss. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Judge came up, and after grounding out in his first two-at bats, was walked by Ortiz.

The move paid off, as Rizzo popped out and Torres was robbed by Ke’Bryan Hayes to keep it a one-run game.

Ron Marinaccio took over for Cortes to start the sixth and gave up a pinch-hit single to Jack Suwinski and walked Cruz before being replaced by Lou Trivino with two out.

Trivino immediately allowed a two-run double to left-center to Jason Delay, putting the Yankees back in a one-run hole.

Against Duane Underwood Jr. in the bottom of the inning, Donaldson singled and Cabrera just missed a go-ahead two-run homer, but it landed foul and he walked.

After a wild pitch advanced both runners, Bader singled to right, driving in Donaldson and Cabrera.

Kiner-Falefa reached on a throwing error by Cruz at shortstop and Trevino singled to load the bases for the man of the hour: Judge, who struck out on a 3-2 cutter for the second out.

Rizzo’s sharp grounder was snagged by Michael Chavis at first to prevent further damage.

Reynolds then tied the game on the first pitch of the seventh with a long shot to right off Trivino.

Torres started the bottom of the seventh by punching a single to right and should have been erased on a double-play grounder by Donaldson, but Cruz bobbled the ball at short and Torres got to second, with Cruz recovering in time to get Donaldson at first.