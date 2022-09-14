Aaron Judge belts 56th, 57th homers as Yankees beat Red Sox

BOSTON — Aaron Judge was the star once again, but it was Gleyber Torres who delivered the biggest blow for the Yankees in their 7-6, 10-inning win over the Red Sox on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

Judge hit two more homers — giving him 57 on the season, just four shy of Roger Maris’ American League and franchise record, in the Yankees’ third straight win, and he also scored in the 10th inning.

The winning rally started when Aaron Hicks worked out a pinch-hit walk, with automatic runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa on second. After Marwin Gonzalez grounded into a double play, Judge was walked intentionally and Giancarlo Stanton drew a walk and was pinch-run for by Estevan Florial.

That loaded the bases for Torres, who sent a bases-clearing double to right-center off former Met Jeurys Familia.

Aaron Judge hits the second of his two homers, homer No. 57, in the Yankees’ 7-6 win over the Red Sox. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Clay Holmes, who had pitched a scoreless ninth, drilled Reese McGuire in the foot with a pitch to start the bottom of the 10th, putting runners on first and second. After Holmes whiffed Tommy Pham, he was replaced by Wandy Peralta, who gave up an RBI single to Alex Verdugo, then got Xander Bogaerts to fly to left. Peralta, however, then threw a wild pitch with Rafael Devers at the plate to score pinch-runner Connor Wong and make it a one-run game before he struck out Devers to end it.

The Yankees have now won seven of eight nine after losing six of seven.

The Rays and Blue Jays split their doubleheader Tuesday, so the Yankees lead the AL East by six games over second place Toronto. That’s their biggest lead since Sept. 1.

Gleyber Torres hits the game-winning, three-run double in the 10th inning of the Yankees’ win. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

Gerrit Cole’s Fenway Park issues continued, as he gave up four runs on four hits — including three homers — in six innings. He entered the game with a 7.13 ERA in five starts as a Yankee in Boston, including the wild-card loss last year.

Cole put the Yankees in an early hole when he gave up a two-run home run to lefty-swinging rookie Triston Casas. That came after a leadoff walk to Rafael Devers.

The Yankees tied the score in the top of the third when Kiner-Falefa opened the inning with a single up the middle and Marwin Gonzalez, batting ninth, delivered a two-run homer with one out.

But Cole’s struggles continued in the bottom of the third, when he allowed a leadoff homer to Reese McGuire, another left-handed hitter. It was McGuire’s first home run of the season.

Aaron Judge celebrates with Aaron Donaldson after hitting his 56th homer in the sixth inning of the Yankees’ win. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

With the Yankees trailing by a run, Judge opened the sixth with his first home run of the night to tie the score.

But Cole gave up his third homer of the game with one out in the sixth, this time to Bogaerts, who sent one the other way, inside the Pesky Pole in right, to put the Red Sox ahead again, 4-3.

Judge bailed Cole out again when he led off the eighth with a blast over the Green Monster for his 57th homer of the season. It was Judge’s 10th multi-homer game of the year.

“However many home runs he ends up hitting, I don’t think it’s that important to him,’’ manager Aaron Boone said of Judge before the game. “He knows where we are. It’s about going out and winning the ballgame. I think when you have that genuinely simple mindset and approach to it, it makes playing the game a lot easier.”

But as has so often been the case in the second half of the season, with Anthony Rizzo and DJ LeMahieu still out, there was little offense from the Yankees outside of Judge. He had three of their eight hits and scored three of their seven runs. The Yankees’ No. 3-6 hitters went a combined 0-for-14 until Torres’ game-winning double in the 10th.

The Yankees also made a pair of baserunning miscues. Oswaldo Cabrera was doubled off second when he didn’t go back and touch the base after passing it on Miguel Andujar’s fly ball to right in the second inning.

And in the third inning, Judge was thrown out trying to steal second with Stanton at the plate.