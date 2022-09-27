Aaron Judge 61st homer wait continues after four-walk night

Everyone in the Yankees’ orbit seems to be tired of waiting for No. 61.

Aaron Judge walked four times in five trips to the plate in a 5-2 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday that clinched the AL East. He remains stuck on 60 home runs, one behind Roger Maris’ franchise and American League mark.

Judge’s mother, Patty, who was seated in the front row at the Rogers Centre in Toronto — right next to Roger Maris, Jr. — shook her head as she gave her son some encouragement after his fourth walk of the night.

Aaron Judge walked four times on Tuesday, staying stuck on 60 home runs this season. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

“Good job, baby!” she said, while clapping. The Judge matriarch has had little else to do as she’s become a staple at his games with Maris Jr. On Monday, cameras caught her shaking her head as the Blue Jays intentionally walked her son in a 2-2 game in the 10th inning.

She was not alone in her continued frustration.

Yankees hurler Nestor Cortes fashioned himself a rally cap in the dugout on Tuesday, only to frustratedly set his cap back atop of his head as Judge trotted to first.

The national TBS broadcast showed numerous Toronto fans booing as well.

It’s not as if the Blue Jays pitchers avoided pitching to the Yankees slugger — he saw five full counts on the night, bringing his league-leading total to 140 on the season — though he did see mostly breaking pitches.

Judge has eight more games to slug No. 61 and then set a new Yankees’ mark. The Yankees have one more in Toronto on Wednesday before returning home for a three-game set with the Orioles starting Friday, and then head to Arlington to close out the regular season with four against the Texas Rangers.