Aaron Hicks and Cheyenne Woods welcome baby boy in first photo

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks and his wife, pro golfer Cheyenne Woods, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, Tuesday.

Woods — who is the niece of golf icon Tiger Woods — announced the happy news in an Instagram post that featured a photo of her holding the couple’s newborn.

“A day I dreamed of my entire life,” she wrote in the caption. “April 26, 2022 we finally got to meet our little guy, Cameron Jaxson Hicks 🤍🤍🤍.”

Woods then took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of Hicks holding their son. “These two,” she wrote under the cute snap, adding a heart and teary-eyed emojis.

Woods announced her pregnancy in February, in a post that included a photo of the happy couple kissing at her baby shower.

Woods shared a sweet shot to her Instagram Story of Hicks holding their newborn. Instagram

Hicks and Woods tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Arizona Feb. 2. The Yankee popped the question last October, and Woods shared photos from the proposal to Instagram, writing, “YESSS to forever with my bestfriend and my ❤️.”

The athletes first met in early 2020, when she interviewed the MLB star on her podcast, “Birdies Not BS.” They began dating in the spring of that year.

Woods played LPGA and Symetra Tour events throughout 2021, while taking on a variety of television roles as an analyst and on-site reporter.

The Yankees placed Hicks on the paternity list earlier this week, and recalled infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is expected to rejoin the team Friday in Kansas City after missing the Baltimore series.

Hicks is batting .273 with a .377 on-base percentage through 15 games this season.