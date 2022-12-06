Aaron Boone has no Aaron Judge free agency updates to offer

Aaron Boone has no Aaron Judge updates.

“I know nothing,” the Yankees manager told reporters at the winter meetings in San Diego on Tuesday. “I really don’t.”

He’s not alone.

There have been few hints as to what Judge is thinking as the free agent market heats up again. On Tuesday, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported the slugging outfielder has a $360 million deal on the table from his hometown Giants. Last week, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the Yankees’ offer to their homegrown star was “in the neighborhood” of $300 million over eight years.

“We haven’t heard anything,” Boone said, adding that the question was better directed toward GM Brian Cashman.

Earlier Tuesday, Judge was named Athlete of the Year by Time, and offered some insight into his free agency process — even offering a criticism of his contract talks with the Bombers last offseason. The Yankees announced prior to the season they had offered the future AL home run king a seven-year, $213 million deal that Judge turned down.

Aaron Boone was unable to offer any insight into Aaron Judge’s free agency on Tuesday night. Getty Images

“We kind of said, ‘Hey, let’s keep this between us,’” Judge said. “I was a little upset that the numbers came out. I understand it’s a negotiation tactic. Put pressure on me. Turn the fans against me, turn the media on me. That part of it I didn’t like.”