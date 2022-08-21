Aaron Boone disagrees with Aaron Judge on one Yankees concern

Aaron Boone broke from superstar slugger Aaron Judge on one factor that could be plaguing the Yankees.

While the MVP contender believes the Yankees need to have “a little better energy in the dugout and push each other,” the manager dismissed that as part of the problem.

“I think everyone’s searching a little bit. I’ve actually been pleased with the energy level,” Boone said on Sunday before the Yankees hosted the Blue Jays at the Stadium.

Aaron Judge during Saturday’s Yankees loss to the Blue Jays. Corey Sipkin

Aaron Boone Getty Images

Over their last 11 games, nine of which have been losses in this dreadful stretch of bad baseball, the Yankees have managed just 21 runs. Eight of those came in a win on Wednesday.

Judge said after Saturday’s 5-2 loss that he believes everyone is trying to do too much in particular at-bats and the enthusiasm in the dugout has waned as struggles have followed. Boone agreed with his first point, but had a different take about his second thought.

“Sometimes when you’re not scoring runs, there’s a little bit of that [mentality of] you got to fight a little bit as a player,” Boone said. “It’s balancing that, being over-intense and rah-rah and [running] through a wall, because ultimately offensively it’s about controlling the moment and controlling your heartbeat in the box and things like that. That said, as we’re sitting over there and going through it, we’re making sure we’re monitoring that we’re not in a situation where we’re getting too down or feeling sorry for [ourselves].”

One potential aid for the slumping offense is the return of Giancarlo Stanton. The power-hitting outfielder/designated hitter began a rehabilitation assignment from a left Achilles injury on Saturday and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts for Double-A Somerset. Stanton was scheduled to play for Somerset again on Sunday, before returning to The Bronx on Monday and Tuesday for workouts with the team.

The plan is for Stanton, out since July 23, to hit on Tuesday against rehabbing right-hander Luis Severino (right lat strain) in a live batting practice and potentially be activated at the start of the Yankees’ 10-game road-trip that begins against the A’s on Thursday.