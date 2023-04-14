Aaliyah Kikumoto gets modeling job after viral 2023 Masters moment

Aaliyah Kikumoto’s profile is on the rise following her viral moment at the 2023 Masters last week.

The Texas Tech cheerleader — who briefly appeared on camera behind eventual-winner Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka at the 16th tee box at Augusta National — was introduced Thursday as the newest model of BSX Media.

“When statuesque beauty pairs with a kind and beautiful soul, you call her @aaliyahkikumoto Introducing newest BSX model and (golf girl extraordinaire) Aaliyah,” the company posted on their Instagram page.





Beyond her new professional venture with BSX Media, Kikumoto also promoted the Princess Polly clothing brand in a separate post.

Though Kikumoto’s recent promotions came after her appearance at Augusta National, it seems she’s already a brand ambassador for Celsius Energy Drink as she hyped the beverage in March.

It’s been a wild few days for Kikumoto, who became an internet sensation after appearing in a 15-second Masters clip that went viral on TikTok.





The video, which was posted on the Double Bogey account, featured the caption, “Somehow I feel in love with someone I only saw for 15 seconds.”

Kikumoto later identified herself in the video’s comments section.

“Thts me,” she wrote alongside a crying laughing face emoji.





The Denver native then addressed the viral moment in a photo posted Monday on her own Instagram page.

“Thank you Ho. 16 #themastersgirls,” she posted.

Kikumoto has more than 32,000 Instagram followers as of Friday.