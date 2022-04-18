Aaliyah Gayles, USC commit, shot at Las Vegas house party

Aaliyah Gayles, a highly touted women’s basketball recruit for USC and a McDonald’s All-American, was shot at a house party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that four people were shot at the party late Saturday night.

Gayles, 18, reportedly underwent two emergency surgeries. She was not shot in the head or torso area.

A guard ranked eighth in ESPN’s class of 2022, Gayles averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists in the 2021-22 season.

Aaliyah Gayles in the McDonald’s All-American game. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“I know there is some that will say it’s my fault and I take full responsibility for it but please please keep my baby girl in your prayers Las Vegas,” Gayles’ father, Dwight, tweeted. “I will give everyone that support Aaliyah an update but she’s ok she go make it like always thank you all, true warrior.”

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb confirmed the news of the shooting to ESPN.

“Aaliyah is one of the strongest, most resilient young people I have ever known,” Gottlieb said. “I have no doubt she will continue to face this unfathomable situation with courage and resolve. We will continue to support her and her parents in every way that we possibly can.”