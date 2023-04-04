A star receiver for Daniel Jones

The Giants in year No. 2 for the Joe Schoen/Brian Daboll regime head into the 2023 NFL Draft with plenty of equity, as they own 10 picks — seven of them coming on Day 3.

Schoen figures to be willing to trade some of these picks if he wants to move up a few spots to land a player he has his eyes on.

In Mock Draft 1.0, we used the Pro Football Network simulator and did not make any deals.

The Giants filled needs on offense with their first two selections and addressed a position that might come as a surprise in the fourth round.

Here we go:

Round 1, No. 25 overall: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Another slot target for Daniel Jones?

Most of the bigger outside receivers were off the board and the Giants could not resist giving Brian Daboll another toy to work with on offense.

Flowers is only 5-foot-9 and 182 pounds and he had more dropped passes in college than you would like to see.





Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 4, 2023. AP





Zay Flowers would give Giants quarterback Daniel Jones an important weapon. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

He is also an explosive and energetic weapon — 78 receptions and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

Plus, he can return punts.

If 2022 second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson makes a full recovery following knee surgery, Jones will have an upgraded group to work with.

Round 2, No. 57 overall: Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

The starting center in 2022, Jon Feliciano, signed with the 49ers and Nick Gates is now with the Commanders.

The Giants will be thrilled if this guy is on the board for them.

The 6-3, 301-pound Schmitz is a technician who can make the line calls and will finish his blocks.

He does not have the desired arm length but he should be able to challenge immediately for a starting job.

Round 3, 89th overall: Andre Carter, EDGE, Army

One of the most interesting projections in the draft.

Carter was a terror in 2021 with a school-record 15.5 sacks, but he tailed off (3.5 sacks) in 10 games as a senior.

Has a long body (6-6, 256) and will benefit from a year in an NFL weight room.

His explosive get-off is well-suited for the Giants’ 3-4 front.

Will need time to develop but has a high upside.

Round 4, No. 128 overall: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia

A running back?

Sure, why not?

In case you hadn’t noticed, Saquon Barkley is on the one-year franchise tag and does not have a contract past this season.





Kenny McIntosh runs at Georgia’s Pro Day on March 15, 2023. AP

McIntosh led the national champs in 2022 with 829 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns and Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will appreciate how well McIntosh catches the ball out of the backfield (43 receptions this past season) and is able to get outside with his speed.

Dial up those wheel routes.

Round 5, No. 160 overall: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Put him in a zone and he should be effective enough, and with good size (6-1, 193) he should be able to slide back to safety if the need arises.

Moss had 11 career interceptions and three touchdown returns and can leap and track the ball in the air.

Round 5, No. 172 overall: Zacch Pickens, DL, South Carolina

There is nothing wrong with the quick first step Pickens (6-4, 291) showed as a run and pass defender, although he is more of an active run-stopper, with only 7.5 career sacks.

The Giants need to continue to add to their roster along the defensive line.





South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2023. AP

Round 6, No. 209 overall: Brandon Kipper, G, Oregon State

The Giants like their depth on the interior of the offensive line but there is no reason not to add a 6-foot-6, 326-pounder who is versatile enough to move around the line.

Kipper started all 13 games in each of the last two seasons for the Beavers.

Round 7, No. 240 overall: Arquon Bush, CB, Cincinnati

Bush lined up as a slot corner in 2021 when Sauce Gardner was locking things down on the outside for the Bearcats.

Bush can also be viewed as an outside corner and he has special teams potential — he blocked two field goal attempts for Cincy coming off the edge.

Round 7, No. 243 overall: Karl Brooks, DT, Bowling Green

The level of competition has to be considered but it is difficult to ignore productivity.

The 6-3, 303-pound Brooks amassed 27.5 career sacks and 46 tackles for loss and the two-time team captain has room for growth.

Round 7, No. 254 overall: Marte Mapu, LB/S, Sacramento State

At this point in the draft it is about uncovering what a player might be able to do, rather than point out his deficiencies.

Mapu is undersized (217 pounds) but he can be a hybrid defender and was productive enough to be named the Big Sky Player of the Year.

A pectoral injury must be investigated.