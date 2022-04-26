A dream Manningcast for WWE — which they should absolutely do

The Post’s Joseph Staszewski will be bringing you around the world of professional wrestling every Tuesday in his new weekly column, the Post Match Angle.

WWE should do its own version of the Manningcast.

The alternate and watch-along-style broadcast has become the latest trend in sports programing since Peyton and Eli Manning’s “Monday Night Football” show has become a hit for ESPN. With WWE chairman Vince McMahon and president Nick Khan always looking for new ways to grow the company’s brand and land media rights deals, giving an alternate pay-per-view show on Peacock a try seems like a no-brainer.

Starting with pay-per-views makes more sense than trying to schedule a program like this around 52 weeks of television. The main show is already on Peacock so it wouldn’t take away from any TV ratings and would have great replay value if fans are interested in a watching a pay-per-view back from a different perspective. Doing it for PPVs gives WWE, NBC and fans a clearer schedule of when to expect them than if you tried to do them for the occasional “Monday Night Raw” or “Friday Night SmackDown.”

So how would it work?

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin would be the perfect host for an Manning-cast style WWE show. WWE

WWE’s first call would be to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. He gives you the most star power, is a fantastic interviewer, is super sharp critiquing matches and could watch the events from his Texas ranch. If I can’t get Austin, my next call would be to Kurt Angle, Booker T, Shawn Michaels or maybe a Jeff Jarrett. The list is pretty much endless here.

Then, I’d either let them pick their partner so they are with someone they have a good rapport with or alternate their partners for each show. If you get someone less comfortable than an Austin, you could also pair them with an experienced host such as Renee Paquette or Kayla Braxton like ESPN has done with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez.

(Edge and Christian Cage would have been absolutely perfect for this, but thankfully both are currently still competing.)

Put the Undertaker on the short list of guests for the a Manning-cast style WWE show. WWE

Each show would feature four guests, one for each hour of the pay-per-view and could range from wrestling legends, media members or current talent. Imagine the Undertaker, Ric Flair, Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella, Godfather, Kevin Nash, Bret Hart, The Rock or current talent not on the show hopping on to chat with Austin. He can catch up with them, tell stories and give their opinion on the current product and show. It feels like something that could potentially draw the lapsed or casual fan to the product. Or, if NBC Universal wants to make it more about business, you make it available only to top-tier Peacock subscribers.

With Raw and SmackDown on different networks and the shows being year-round, it could be tricky logistically to do this for the weekly TV shows, though the draft, anniversary shows and other special ones might be worth considering. Fox could also put it on their app or FS1 if it had interest in something like this.

WWE always wants to be on the cutting edge of sport programing, so there is no reason not to give this a try if the parties can agree and the right host can be put in place. The Smoking Skull-cast or Stone Cold-cast sounds pretty sweet to me.

The ‘Forbidden Door’ is technically no more

All Elite Wrestling announcing its joint pay-per-view, “Forbidden Door,” with New Japan Pro-Wrestling on June 26 at United Center in Chicago officially ends the term as we know it outside WWE’s lack of involvement.

The saying “Forbidden Door” referenced wrestling promotions working with one another, which happened on a very limited basis — Ring of Honor had a working relationship with New Japan that produced a joint show at Madison Square Garden in 2019 — until AEW president Tony Khan made it a point to break down the barriers.

While AEW, Impact and New Japan have their performers cross over more regularly and with other smaller promotions, coming through the “forbidden door” feels nothing of the sort. It’s no longer forbidden, which is a great thing for wrestling fans.

The shows open the door for countless dream matches – something Khan has long made it a point to try to provide. Sign me up for CM Punk vs. Kazuchika Okada or Hiroshi Tanahashi, “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay White and IWGP tag team champions Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan vs. FTR. AEW made it pretty clear the new Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club will play a major a role in the story of this show with White and Adam Cole interrupting Khan’s announcement. You would think Kenny Omega would return in time for it also.

Say what you want about AEW needing to do more to reach the casual fan, but Khan knows his base is the tapped-in pro wrestling fan and he loves delivering them gifts like this one.

Adam Cole faced New Japan’s Tomohiro Ishii on Rampage last week. AEW

While the event could give AEW some greater exposure in Japan and provide some cool TV matches for “Dynamite” and “Rampage,” New Japan has a chance to come out a big winner here. The company is trying to expand into the US with weekly TV and live shows, so getting its stars on TNT and TBS will get them greater exposure to the US audience.

How Low Can She Go?

Becky Lynch said her character’s hit “rock bottom” after losing her Raw women’s championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38 and all she can do now is go up. That shouldn’t be the case. Lynch should be a long way from rock bottom and Asuka, who she vacated that title to in May of 2020, returning to confront her on Raw, is the perfect person to knock Big Time Becks down a few more pegs.

Have Lynch lose enough big matches that her character realizes that only way to get back on top is to return to some version of The Man character that got her there in the first place. Babyfaces are better for the climb back to the top and there is plenty of time to tell a full story between now and Lynch’s potential clash with Ronda Rousey at next year’s WrestleMania. Between this and Rhea Ripley-Liv Morgan, it’s refreshing to see two strong women’s feud not centered around championships.

The 10 Count

The Ronda Rousey-Charlotte Flair feud has been lacking something from the start, but the Drew Gulak addition has been fun. Also, seeing Rousey sign the contract on him while locking in an arm bar was such a bad-ass visual.

Joe Gacy’s Riddler-like taunting of Bron Breakker over dad Rick Steiner’s WWE Hall of Fame ring at first made him feel like a refreshingly different pro wrestling villain. That lasted until the the cliché druids smothering the NXT champ and the lame push to the floor.

AEW having MJF demand Wardlow be brought to the ring in handcuffs for his match only makes the big man feel that much more dangerous as his incredible build continues.

Lacey Evans’ series of promos has been real, raw and inspiring. This feels like the way she should always have been presented. Her real life story is an incredible one.

From from a one-eye look through his hair to the hard camera on Dynamite last week to his first on-camera words coming because Danhausen messed with his signature chips, Hook has made it look so natural. He and Danhausen feel like such polar opposites that they highlight the best characteristics of each other.

Hook is challenged by Danhausen on AEW Dynamite. AEW

Bobby Lashley beating Omos at WrestleMania and now topping him in an arm wrestling contest seems to be negating the very simple story of the All Mighty digging deep to finally overcome someone who is actually bigger and likely stronger while not lessening Omos’ monster status.

WWE made it logical to put Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn in a cage (and the groundwork is being laid for the Scotsman versus Roman Reigns) by having Zayn constantly running. But I’d like to go back to when a cage was used for more long-term feuds as the last resort to settle it.

United State champion (Austin) Theory has all the tools to make good on Vince McMahon’s vision for him. While that’s playing out, let enjoy all the bangers he a returning Mustafa Ali and Ciampa may soon be having on Raw.

Getting new babyfaces such as Madcap Moss over may be the perfect role for Baron Corbin.

Xavier Wood’s “Backwoods” is now the most devastating finisher in pro wrestling.

(Bonus: Congratulations on 20 exceptional years in the business to Randy Orton, who is finally starting to get the level of recognition he deserves. Here’s to 20 more.)

Wrestler of the Week

Josh Alexander, Impact Wrestling

What’s better than regaining a world title by completing a six-month story arc with your wife and son (dressed like you) in attendance? That’s exactly what Alexander did by defeating Moose in a very good match at Impact’s Rebellion pay-per-view Saturday night. Moose had used his “Call Your Shot” opportunity to beat Alexander – who had just won the title for the first time by defeating Christian – for the belt at Bound for Glory in October. This was certainly a sweet way for Alexander to get retribution.

Match to Watch

Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler, (AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m., TBS)

Having tag team partners square off in a singles match is such a rarity and it will be fascinating to see the story Wheeler and Cash tell. Both these men adore the Hart family, so you know they are going to pour their hearts into this Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match. They’ve said this is the first and only time they will face each other and it should be a joy to watch with the ROH and Lucha Libre AAA tag champs at the very top of their game right now. CM Punk will be the guest commentator.

Around the Ring

The NWA announced the Alwayz Ready pay-per-view, which will be held on honor of worlds heavyweight champion Matt Cardona, for June 11 in Knoxville, Tenn.

Taya Valkyrie and hardcore legend The Sandman will be at MLW’s Kings of Colosseum show on May 13 at the ECW Arena in Philadelphia.

Athena, formerly Ember Moon, won the Warrior Wrestling women’s title at Warrior Wrestling XXI on Saturday night.