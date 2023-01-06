’95 percent sure I won’t be back’

Jadeveon Clowney expressed his displeasure with the Browns on Thursday, with the defensive end making it clear he expects Sunday’s season-finale to be his last game with Cleveland.

Or at least he’s almost certain it will be.

“Ninety-five percent sure I won’t be back,” Clowney told cleveland.com on Thursday. “But there’s still that 5 percent. You never know what can happen.”

Jadeveon Clowney AP

The Browns responded Friday by sending Clowney home from the facility, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The 29-year-old didn’t practice Friday and it’s unclear if he’ll even play Sunday, let alone have a chance to return for a third season with the team.

“I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability,” Clowney told Cleveland.com. “[It can’t] just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody.”

Clowney, the first-overall pick in 2014, has played for three teams the last four years. After five years with the Texans, he had stints with Seattle and Tennessee before joining the Browns in 2021.

He played in 14 games in 2021, recording 37 tackles, nine sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Those stats — which also included 19 quarterback hits — reflected his best numbers since 2018, his final year with the Texans. The former South Carolina star then proceeded to sign another one-year deal to remain with the Browns. His numbers have dipped, though, with only two sacks, four tackles for loss and 28 combined tackles across 12 games.

Clowney said that he believes the Browns have moved him away from favorable matchups on the line and instead given them to star defensive end Myles Garrett, even moving Clowney off those matchups because “you’re all trying to get somebody into the Hall of Fame when all that matters is winning,” he said.

Jadeveon Clowney right, tackles Commanders running back Brian Robinson during the third quarter of a game at FedExField on Jan. 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Getty Images

When asked about that claim on Friday, Garrett, who a reporter noted tends to face double-teams, said it was “a little confusing.”

“I mean, we could have had clarity if he just talked to us,” Garrett said.

According to ESPN’s Jake Trotter, Cleveland defensive ends coach Chris Kiffin said that Clowney refused to play on first and second down in Week 7 against Baltimore. Per the report, Clowney told Kiffin it was because of an injury but Kiffin said he later realized that wasn’t the reason. Clowney had missed three of the previous four games due to an ankle injury, with both appearing next to his name on the injury report entering Week 6.

Clowney anticipates “a lot of changes” in Cleveland following the season, he told the newspaper, which could contribute to his possible return. It’s unclear whether the Browns would welcome a possible reunion following his jab at the team, though.

Garrett said he didn’t take Clowney’s comments “personally,” but later in his press conference, when asked about how this situation unfolded his answer was simple.

“We just want volunteers, not hostages,” Garrett said.

The Browns (7-9) enter Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh (8-8) at the bottom of the AFC North.