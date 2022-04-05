76ers vs. Pacers, Rockets vs. Nets odds, predictions, bets

Commercial Content, 21+



After an entire day off, the NBA returns Tuesday with a 12-game slate, and Munaf Manji of The Action Network is here to give his best bets.

The first tilt interesting Manji on Tuesday’s board is the Brooklyn Nets vs. the Houston Rockets, which arrives in Brooklyn as 17.5-point underdogs.

For Manji, he believes this spread is far too high and that there’s some value on Houston, which covered this number in the first head-to-head.

Rockets vs. Nets odds

Spread: Rockets +17.5 vs. Nets -17.5

Moneyline: Rockets +1000 vs. Nets -2000

Total: Over 244.5 | Under 244.5



Rockets vs. Nets prediction

“The Nets are a league-worst 8-29-1 against the spread at home and a league-worst 4-24-1 as a home favorite,” Manji explains.

Further, the Rockets are 4-2 against the number in its last six outings. Given there’s added incentive for the visitors to play well – it owns Brooklyn’s first-round pick this year – Manji expects Houston to continue a positive ATS run and cover this sizable +17.5 spread.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Andre Drummond Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

76ers vs. Pacers odds

Spread: 76ers -11.5 vs. Pacers +11.5

Moneyline: 76ers -700 vs. Pacers +500

Total: Over 234.5 | Under 234.5

76ers vs. Pacers predictions

As for his second-best bet of the evening, Manji is looking to an Eastern Conference matchup between the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers. But, he’s choosing to stay away from the sides and look instead to the 76ers’ team total – Over 122.

Although it’s a high number, Manji’s confidence stems from the fact Indiana’s defense has been non-existent of late. Across its last five games, Indiana ranks last in all of the following categories: opponent field goals made, opponent field goal percentage, opponent three-point percentage, and defensive rating.

Across that same span, the Pacers are allowing a league-worst 127 points/game and have allowed at least 120 points in six of the last seven. As a result, Manji expects a strong performance from Philadelphia’s offense as it clears 122 points.