76ers vs. Heat, Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Predictions and picks

All of the NBA, NHL and MLB are in action Monday, but three particular games are catching meaningful betting attention.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge, and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Today, the report has identified one NBA side and two MLB totals that trigger a majority of the above factors. So without further delay, let’s dive into these recommendations.



Game No. 1 – Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

The 76ers will be without star center Joel Embiid for this contest, but that hasn’t stopped the betting community from backing the visitors.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the 76ers, which has received 38 percent of all bets and 40 percent of the total handle at this writing. Additionally, the 76ers also trigger the model projection edge in this contest. According to Action Network NBA power ratings, the 76ers should only be a +5.8 underdog, even without Embiid, against the Heat.

Finally, one top NBA expert from the Action Network is supporting the 76ers tonight on the spread to trigger a third signal in its favor.

PRO Report Pick: Philadelphia 76ers +7.5 -110 (PointsBet)

Aroldis Chapman pitches Sunday during the Yankees’ win over the Royals. AP

Game No. 2 – New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

Neither side is catching a lot of meaningful attention north of the border, but what is garnering action is the total.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on under 8.5 runs, which has held steady at the opening number. Additionally, big money is supporting the under as well. At this writing, the under has received only 38 percent of all total bets, but 74 percent of the total handle. That represents the largest percentage discrepancy amongst the totals available on the board today.

Lastly, one top MLB expert from The Action Network is betting on under 8.5 runs to trigger the third signal in its favor.

PRO Report Pick: Yankees/Blue Jays Under 8.5 Runs -115 (WynnBet)

Game No. 3 – Arizona Diamondbacks at Miami Marlins

Just like Yankees-Blue Jays, the attention for this game is heading toward the total.

Although it’s tied for the lowest total on the board at 6.5 runs, the report suggests the under is the play tonight in Miami. It is worth noting that sharp action has actually come in on over 6.5 runs, but three of the four remaining signals go to the under.

It’s only slightly, but big money has shown for the under. At this writing, that side has received 55 percent of all bets against 62 percent of the total handle. Further, model projections suggest there’s an edge here as well. According to our MLB power ratings, the total should be closer to 5.94, giving bettors a half-run of value.

Finally, two top MLB experts from The Action Network are supporting the under tonight to round out the three signals in its favor.

PRO Report Pick: Diamondbacks/Marlins Under 6.5 Runs +102 (FanDuel)