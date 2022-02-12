76ers star Joel Embiid says winning was secondary to Ben Simmons

Grab your popcorn, folks, because the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons feud that has been simmering for years could become must-see TV.

It’s been reported for years that the two never really got along, but both players had made a public effort to display a united front. Now, following Simmons’ trade to Brooklyn, Embiid has been not so subtle in his digs towards his former teammate.

First came an… intriguing (but hilarious) social media post following the announcement of the trade. The Sixers’ center’s explanation for that tweet?

“I saw the picture on the internet and thought he was well dressed,” he said.

On Friday night, though, Embiid made his first public statement about the breakup of the duo. He claimed that winning was secondary to Simmons, who wanted to have his own team.

“It’s unfortunate that winning was not the biggest factor,” Embiid said. “It’s unfortunate that having his own team and, I guess, being a star was more of his priority.

“The fit was great but unfortunately [Ben] thought that it wasn’t.”

The Simmons saga has been the overriding storyline for the 76ers this season as the Australian refused to play after he requested a trade away from Philadephia following criticism he received from the team’s playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks last season.

After the series, head coach Doc Rivers said “I don’t know the answer to that question right now” when asked if a team could win a championship with Simmons as its point guard.

Embiid also mentioned to the media that the “turning point” in the Game 7 loss was Simmons not dunking late in the fourth quarter when he had a chance.

The 76ers did pretty well in the trade, receiving back James Harden from the Nets, and Embiid called Harden the best player he’s had the chance to play with so far in his career.

Embiid did conclude his media availability by saying that he’s moved on and wishes everybody the best.

“I’m happy that I’m not going to be answering any more questions on that subject,” he stated.

He says he may have moved on but we get the feeling there’s more of this story to be played out.