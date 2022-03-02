76ers-Knicks player props, odds, lines: James Harden is hot

When James Harden was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers, it was one of the bigger blockbuster deals in recent memory. The trade ended the Ben Simmons saga that’s been unfolding in Philadelphia for the last year or so, and brought one of the game’s most talented players to a team that’s led by MVP candidate Joel Embiid. Questions about how Harden and Embiid would play together began to circulate.

So far, so good.

Albeit in a small sample size, Harden’s first two games with the 76ers have been nothing short of raving successes. The newcomer played 35:10 minutes in his first action, scoring 27 points while dishing out 12 assists and logging eight rebounds. The 76ers won handily against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that’s been giving some of the best teams in the association fits as of late, beating them 133-102.

Harden’s second game in the City of Brotherly Love was even more impressive. He posted a 29 point, 16 assist, 10 rebound triple-double with five steals for good measure, leading the 76ers to a win over the New York Knicks.

<br />

Embiid is happy.

James Harden and Joel Embiid celebrate during a win over the New York Knicks. Adam Hunger

After his first game with Harden, a smiling Embiid said: “He was making plays for all of us. That was probably as wide-open as I’ve been in my entire career. The shot-making ability, shot creation – you should have seen my face. I was like ‘we’ve never had this. Nothing close to this.”

He’s not wrong. Embiid logged 34 and 37 points in his first two games with Harden at his side, and the Knicks outscored their last two opponents by a combined 47 points.

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Playing a back-to-back with the New York Knicks, this time hosting them in Philadelphia, Harden’s scoring prop is set at 23.5. In his first two games with the 76ers, Harden has attempted seven three pointers and at least nine free throws in each game. A career 85.9% free throw shooter, those free throw attempts add a very high floor to his scoring abilities.

Harden is a walking bucket, and he is feasting while playing alongside Embiid. Going against a team that he just posted a 29-point triple-double against on Sunday, it’s absolutely worth taking the over on Harden’s scoring prop in this game.