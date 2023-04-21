76ers’ Joel Embiid won’t be suspended for crotch kick as Nets fume

The Nets will be fighting for their playoff lives on Saturday and they’ll have to deal with Joel Embiid to survive.

The 76ers star will play Game 4, The Post confirmed, after the league reviewed Embiid’s flagrant 1 foul that was called early in Game 3 and opted to not suspend him for Saturday’s game.

Embiid was allowed to stay in Philadelphia’s Game 3 win despite having kicked Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton below the belt after the two became tangled and Embiid fell to the ground.

Before Friday’s ruling, the Nets and Sixers remained on different sides of the argument.

“I don’t really get it,’’ Cam Johnson said of Embiid being allowed to stay in the game, in what turned out to be a third straight Nets loss to start the series.

“I thought precedent was set just a day or two ago,’’ Johnson said, referring to Golden State’s Draymond Green being tossed for stomping on Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis’ chest. “I don’t want to get into it because I don’t know what I can say and what I can’t say, but I thought that was a surefire one.”

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn stood by what he said Thursday, when he said he’d “never seen” a player remain in a game after “intentionally” kicking an opposing player in that area.

"I know my stance [on the Embiid play] hasn't changed,'' Vaughn said Friday. "It's the same as [Thursday]. I am looking forward to hearing the league's response. I'll wait to hear that. [Thursday] night, I focused on watching the film and getting [the team] ready to get a win on Saturday."





Joel Embiid kicks Nic Claxton during Game 3 of the Nets-76ers series. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Not surprisingly, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers had a different view than Vaughn regarding Embiid’s status.

“If we’re going to start punishing the retaliators and not the instigators, then we’ve got a problem in this league because… as a coach — and I love Jacque — but I can’t believe we have coaches campaigning for guys not to play,’’ Rivers told reporters. “That’s just nuts to me.”

Embiid went on to make several plays Thursday night to help tip the scales in Philadelphia’s favor, but the Nets did catch a break when James Harden was tossed for hitting Royce O’Neale in a similar sensitive area to where Embiid kicked Claxton.

Dorian Finney-Smith said Harden’s ejection was “a makeup call a little bit.”

“I don’t think James’ [foul] was as serious as Joel’s,’’ Finney-Smith said. “It’s not my decision to make.”





Rivers called Harden’s ejection “a joke” on Friday, acknowledging that Embiid’s play could have gone “either way.”

And Finney-Smith followed up with a sentiment that didn’t seem to be shared by too many of his teammates.

“I hope [Embiid] plays,’’ Finney-Smith said. “You always want to play against a team at full-strength. It’s not something we’re worried about. If he plays, he plays. If he [doesn’t], he [doesn’t].”

Johnson called Embiid’s play against Claxton “excessive and unnatural and not basketball-like. I thought it hit all those, but I guess they saw it differently.”

He also said the Nets aren’t looking for any help in trying to win Game 4.

“We’re not gonna rely on somebody getting kicked out of a game,” Johnson said. “That’s not how we want things to go. We’re gonna play against whoever they put out there. We’re not gonna ask for anything extra. That’s not our call and not our concern.”