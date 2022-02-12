76ers’ Joel Embiid sounds ‘happy’ to be rid of Ben Simmons

There was never a doubt Joel Embiid was going to take more shots than Ben Simmons. This time, they’re parting.

The star remaining on the 76ers following the blockbuster swap with the Nets said he is “happy” to be done answering questions about the missing-in-action Simmons and suggested his former co-star does not care enough about winning.

Embiid has carried Philadelphia all season without Simmons, who infamously passed up a dunk in last June’s Eastern Conference semifinals and then was publicly jabbed by Embiid and coach Doc Rivers. Simmons has signaled he was not mentally well enough to return to the team, though that might not be Embiid’s interpretation.

“It’s unfortunate that winning was not the biggest factor,” for Simmons, the big man told reporters after Philly beat the Thunder, 100-87, Friday night. “It’s unfortunate that for him having his own team and I guess being the star was more of his priorities.”

Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, will be joining the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving Nets without an apparent goodbye from Embiid, whom he had played with since 2017.

Joel Eiibid and Ben Simmons NBAE via Getty Images

Asked if he has talked with Simmons since the trade that brought James Harden to Philadelphia, Embiid said: “No. I honestly don’t care. Like I’ve always said, it’s unfortunate everything happened.”

If there was no text, there was a tweet. In a viral Twitter message that is approaching a half-million “likes,” Embiid tweeted a photo that has become a popular joke stemming from a person saying he showed up at “one of my biggest hater’s funeral.”

While the meaning was clear, Embiid later played dumb.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know what the tweet was about,” he said with a smile. “I just tweeted a random person. … I just saw the picture on the internet, I thought he was well-dressed, had a nice suit on, good looking. He had some swag, so I thought it was a good picture.”

He was in a jolly mood following a 25-point, 19-rebound performance with a new, bearded superstar running mate on the way.

The Simmons haze has cleared, and the news conferences should be easier.

“I’m happy that I’m not going to be answering any more questions about that subject,” Embiid said about Simmons. “The whole year it was pretty annoying with the whole situation. But I’m glad everybody has moved on, and I wish everybody the best.”