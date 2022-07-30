76ers investigated for possible tampering in James Harden, other deals

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are being investigated by the NBA for possible tampering in offseason free-agency moves involving James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Friday night.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing, said the team is cooperating with the investigation.

James Harden was dealt from the Nets to the Sixers and recently signed a two-year deal with Philadelphia. Getty Images

Harden signed a deal worth slightly over $68 million, paying him about $33 million this season with a $35 million player option for the 2023-24 season. Harden, though, will make about $14.5 million less this coming season than he could have earned under his previous deal. Harden had a $47.4 million option for this coming season that he declined last month, saying he wanted to give the 76ers flexibility to improve their roster and compete for a championship.

ESPN reported Friday there are questions involving Harden and the Sixers having “a handshake agreement in place on a future contract.”

Tucker signed a $30 million, three-year contract and House signed for $8.4 million over two years. The Sixers were able to sign Tucker to the full mid-level exception and sign House to the bi-annual exception because Harden declined his option.