Fans watching the Super Bowl 56 halftime show were already treated to a 90s throwback performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem.

Just after Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre got the show started, 50 Cent made an appearance as the second act of the show, beginning his performance by hanging upside down as he started performing, “In Da Club.” Before long, Anderson .Paak had also joined the show.

After dropping down to his feet, 50 Cent continued his performance as dancers began to fill in around him. His performance led into Blige, who began to sing, “Family Affair.”

50 Cent has worked alongside both Eminem and Dr. Dre throughout his career, and has also had a few collaborations with another halftime performer, Kendrick Lamar.

Anderson .Paak was another surprise during the halftime show as he joined Eminem up on stage later during the performance.

Fans were understandably excited to see 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak making an appearance at the halftime show — and enjoyed how he made his entrance.

Seeing 50 Cent surprise appearance at halftime show had me like.. #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/1CEaSCryxY — VatoJonnyyyy✌🏼 (@torito3365) February 14, 2022

50 CENT UPSIDE DOWN LIKE THE VIDEO 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 14, 2022

Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre and 50 Cent in the half time show pic.twitter.com/M9WrwRKn8r — SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 14, 2022

50 CENT AT THE HALFTIME SHOW AND HE DID THE UPSIDE DOWN IN DA CLUB INTRO 😭😭😭😭 5TH GRADE ME IS THRIVING RIGHT NOW #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/OWJA5zpoe3 — Smitty Werbenmanjensen (@ChrEEstosK) February 14, 2022

That was 🔥🔥🔥. Icons man!! WOW. 50 cent shoulda went with Many Men

-Marv#HalfTimeShow — Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) February 14, 2022

I didn’t even know 50 cent was even in the roster. That came outta nowhere #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/l0B981jEWF — Winnie (@winnie_LaLisa) February 14, 2022

Anderson .Paak on drums for Eminem? GREATEST HALF TIME SHOW EVER #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/s9xBIwxXYY — boohoo (@boohoo) February 14, 2022

NOT ANDERSON PAAK ON THE DRUMS!!! — amorphous (@loneamorphous) February 14, 2022