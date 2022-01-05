5 positions the Jets must bolster and the options for upgrades

Sign up here to get Inside the Jets delivered to your inbox each Wednesday morning.

The Jets have one game left. Then, they enter another big offseason for general manager Joe Douglas.

It is tempting to call it his biggest offseason, but it feels like that every year. Even so, there is no denying how monumental his third offseason will be. He is armed with about $60 million in salary-cap space. It looks like he will have two top 10 draft picks and four in the top 40. The resources are there to make this team better quickly.

Now, he just needs to find the players.