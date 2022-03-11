5 burning questions the Yankees need to answer this season

Sign up here to get Inside the Yankees delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.

Almost a month later than expected, the Yankees are reporting to spring training in Tampa beginning today.

After a 99-day lockout, during which the Yankees had plenty of time to think about their next moves, it’s finally time for baseball — and answering all the questions that lingered during the long winter without transactions, until a new collective bargaining agreement was finally reached Thursday.

There’s no shortage of questions facing the Yankees, who were largely inactive prior to the Dec. 2 lockout. Here’s a look at five of the most pressing ones as camp begins: