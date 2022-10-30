49ers will dominate Rams again

Home team in CAPS:

Sunday

49ers (-1.5) over RAMS

The Niners have run off seven consecutive regular-season wins over the Rams. Expect them to prevail here as well. The Rams have suffered meaningful attrition along their offensive line, a circumstance San Francisco will be pleased to exploit. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is a constant threat, yes, but this isn’t Lions versus Bears.

Jets (+2.5) over PATRIOTS

The J-E-T-S are running neck-and-neck with the Giants in power-rating derbies, but the New Yorkers’ prime mental problem is they’re here seeking to snap a 12-game series losing streak versus the Pats, and have to outthink Bill Belichick (off a loss) to get over. Tough, though not impossible.

Giants (+3) over SEAHAWKS

Both sides are off slick wins, but the Giants’ defense was too much for Jacksonville, while Seattle wore down an overrated Chargers outfit. Geno Smith has been going great guns leading the ’Hawks, but the market indicates the wise heads are not taking Big Blue lightly — for multiple good reasons.

Jaguars (-2.5) over Broncos (in London)

Jags must be accorded a realistic logistical advantage here, given they’re shown to greater advantage this season, while the Broncs continue to disappoint. Jags’ latest loss to improving Giants was hardly a disgrace. Could be easier than it looks.

EAGLES (-10.5) over Steelers

Dicey situation, given that the Eagles are fresh off a bye that followed solid win over the despised Cowboys, and must wrestle with the old-time-class Steelers while laying a fat number. Slightest of leans to Philly, but not for anything serious.

Raiders (-1.5) over SAINTS

Reluctant to back the Saints with tangible confidence, given their recent dicey history versus AFC competition. Even when the Silver and Black have had their issues this season, they’ve lost close. Vegas is getting healthier, and schedule friendlier.

COWBOYS (-9.5) over Bears

Dak Prescott was able to return to league competition with a gentle return to hostilities in Dallas’ cruise over the outclassed Lions. This could be tougher, but Justin Fields won’t look good when being harassed by the Cowboys’ pass rush that provided the Detroit front considerable grief.

Panthers (+4.5) over FALCONS

Carolina doesn’t look like much behind the front-line offensive skill people they’re compelled to rely upon — but don’t trust the Falcons laying this kind of number as a meaningful favorite. Looms a very close call, though Atlanta retains a strong chance to capture the NFC South outright.

Dolphins (-3.5) over LIONS

Not going to get pitched too high over Miami’s spread prospects here, though visitor certainly enjoys current class advantage over Detroit. Remain bullish on Tua Tagovailoa, and Dolphins’ advanced position on team development curve.

Cardinals (+3.5) over VIKINGS

Minnesota is typically tough at home against some salty outfits, but the Cards have endured some tough beats against Philadelphia and Seattle already this season. Arizona doesn’t seem to have reached its peak form with any consistency this season, and will need all of that Sunday.

Titans (-2) over TEXANS

With Houston arguably sporting the overall-weakest broad roster contesting for league honors, this patch-up looms peachy-keen for the Titans, laying a relatively short number behind RB Derrick Henry’s relentless hunger for ground yardage. Texans must endure sustained problems maintaining ball control.

Commanders (+3) over COLTS

Leaning to underdog Commanders, in the wake of QB Taylor Heinicke’s encouraging upset win over the declining Packers. Not at all sold that QB Sam Ehlinger can keep pace in Matt Ryan’s wake. Both sides looking toward better days in seasons ahead.

BILLS (-11.5) over Packers

There’s a lot to like about the Bills in anything resembling top-shelf health, given that it appears the depth levels of the Packers’ front lines are severely depleted. Could be another long evening for former MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Monday

BROWNS (+3.5) over Bengals

Cincinnati has the superior roster if most everyone is healthy, but we need a solid line on the status of Browns CB Denzel Ward. Cleveland needs him like blood to have a reasonable opportunity to corral Cincy QB ace Joe Burrow — even minus WR Ja’Marr Chase. Keep both eyes intently on the injury lists. Will the home dog bark in this emotional divisional?

Last week: 6-7

Season: 45-41-2