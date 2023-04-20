49ers whispers intensify in possible Jets disaster

Perhaps Craig Carton was onto something.

Weeks after the WFAN host floated the possibility that the 49ers could emerge as a potential landing spot for Aaron Rodgers — should negotiations between the Jets and Packers implode — Tiki Barber echoed a similar sentiment Wednesday.

“All of this little simmering, it’s not even like smoke coming out of this thing, it’s just a little crinkling of flames starting to burgeon up under the leaves about Aaron Rodgers actually going to the 49ers as opposed to the Jets now has some validity,” the former Giants running back said on “Tiki & Tierney,” according to Outkick.

“If they trade Trey Lance and Brock Purdy isn’t available to play this year because of UCL surgery, Sam Darnold is not, I promise you, is not starting for the 49ers. They will go get, and they’re okay to mortgage their future because they don’t care, they’re not worried about losing their jobs. They’ve done it before. They’ve gotten to the championship game, they’ve gotten deep in the playoffs. This team will go get Aaron Rodgers if he’s available, and the Jets, the premise we started this with, will be stuck sitting out in the cold with their underwear on and that’s it.”

Carton previously mentioned the discussion “has been multiple third-round picks in this draft, and a first-round draft pick in next year’s draft” in regard to possible compensation.

The 49ers do not have a first- or second-round pick in this year’s draft.

San Francisco sent its 2023 first-round selection to the Dolphins two years ago as part of a package to move up in the 2021 NFL Draft when they selected quarterback Lance third overall.

The former North Dakota State product, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, has been the subject of recent trade rumors in the lead-up to this year’s draft, which kicks off from Kansas City next Thursday.





Aaron Rodgers has been linked to the Jets this offseason. Getty Images

Currently, the 49ers are owners of three third-round picks, beginning with the No. 99 overall selection.

Rodgers, 39, remains a member of the Packers despite stating in March how he intends to play for the Jets in 2023.

Both New York and Green Bay have yet to hammer out a deal to send the four-time league MVP to the East Coast.