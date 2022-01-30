Two NFC West teams will face in this year’s NFC Championship. The 49ers will travel to SoFi Stadium to play the Rams.

Both teams are coming off upsets in terms of beating opponents seeded higher than them in the divisonal round. The Rams beat the Buccaneers 30-27 thanks to a walk-off field goal. The 49ers beat the Packers 13-10 in the snow based also on a walk-off field goal.

The Rams and 49ers played each other twice in the regular season, with their last game taking place in Week 18. The 49ers won that game 27-24 in overtime. The 49ers won their November game as well, that time 31-10.

Despite losing both of their meetings this season, the Rams are 3.5-point favorites headed into the Sunday evening game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from 49ers vs. Rams on Sunday. Follow along below for complete results from the 2022 NFC Championship game.

49ers vs. Rams score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F 49ers 0 10 – – – Rams 0 7 – – –

49ers vs. Rams live updates, highlights from NFC championship

(All times Eastern.)

End of second quarter: 49ers 10, Rams 7

7:58 p.m. — FIELD GOAL, 49ERS. Robbie Gould makes the 38-yard field goal attempt to end the first half. The 49ers head into the locker room on top, and they will receive the ball in the second half. 49ers 10, Rams 7.

7:56 p.m. — Aiyuk continues to make big plays, this time for 13 yards. The 49ers stop the clock with 20 seconds left of the half on the Rams’ 24-yard line.

Brandon Aiyuk is over 49.5 receiving yards now. — Jim Sannes (@JimSannes) January 31, 2022

7:54 p.m. — Kittle makes his first catch of the game for 11 yards. The 49ers make it to Rams territory on this play.

7:47 p.m. — Matt Gay’s 54-yard field goal attempt finishes wide right, so the Rams end their drive with no points.

Matt Gay is short and wide on his 54-yard FG attempt. Now, the 49ers have a chance to do what they did throughout the season: End the half with points and get the ball to open the third quarter. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) January 31, 2022

7:43 p.m. — Stafford throws a big pass to Ben Skowronek in the end zone, but the pass is incomplete. The Rams remain on the 49ers’ 38-yard line.

7:38 p.m. — Beckham Jr. grabs a 13-yard pass from Stafford on third down. The Rams are on their own 37-yard line.

7:33 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, 49ERS. Deebo Samuel scores a 44-yard touchdown to tie the game. Unlike the Rams’ drive, the 49ers only took five plays to score. 49ers 7, Rams 7.

7:31 p.m. — Aiyuk nearly made a long touchdown run, but he stepped out of bounds after 31 yards on the Rams’ 42-yard line. Regardless, a huge first down for the 49ers.

7:25 p.m. — TOUCHDOWN, RAMS. Kupp catches a 16-yard pass from Stafford for a Rams touchdown. The Rams’ drive took up 18 plays in 97 yards, which is statistically their best drive of the year. The extra point is good, too. Rams 7, 49ers 0.

7:24 p.m. — Nick Bosa sacks Stafford for a loss of five yards on first down.

7:23 p.m. — Kupp catches a 15-yard pass from Stafford on the Rams’ 15th play of the drive. They are on the 49ers’ 13-yard line.

7:20 p.m. — Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers are both questionable to return to the game.

#Rams RB Cam Akers (shoulder) and TE Tyler Higbee (knee) are questionable to return. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 31, 2022

7:18 p.m. — Stafford runs 14 yards for a big Rams first down.

7:14 p.m. — Beckham Jr. gets the Rams a much needed first down to keep their drive alive. They are on their own 43-yard line.

End of first quarter: Rams 0, 49ers 0

7:02 p.m. — The 49ers made it to the Rams’ 40-yard line, but decided not to attempt a field goal. They punt back to the Rams on fourth down.

6:59 p.m. — Brandon Aiyuk advances 13 yards for a 49ers first down, their first of the game.

6:56 p.m. — INTERCEPTION, 49ERS. Matthew Stafford’s pass to Kupp was tipped off and caught by Jimmie Ward in the end zone. Ward ran to the 23-yard line.

6:53 p.m. — Tyler Higbee, Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Akers complete consecutive first downs to put the Rams in 1st-&-Goal territory on the 8-yard line.

6:51 p.m. — Cooper Kupp delivers the first first down of the game after advancing 17 yards.

6:46 p.m. — The 49ers also go three-and-out after Jimmy Garoppolo’s pass to George Kittle is incomplete.

6:44 p.m. — The Rams quickly go three-and-out to start the game.

6:42 p.m. — Michael Buffer starts off the game with his iconic “Let’s get ready to rumble!” phrase as the Rams receive the kickoff.

49ers vs. Rams start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Sunday, Jan. 30 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. PT

The 49ers vs. Rams game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cali.

What channel is 49ers vs. Rams on today?

TV channels: Fox

Fox Live streams: fuboTV

The 49ers vs. Rams matchup will be broadcast nationally on Fox with announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call and Erin Andrews on the sidelines.

You can stream NFL games live online with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers vs. Rams with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game .

NFL playoff schedule 2022

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Bengals vs. Chiefs 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV 49ers vs. Rams 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13