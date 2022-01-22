The last time Green Bay and San Francisco faced off, the Packers orchestrated a come-from-behind win thanks in part to both Jimmy Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers. Garoppolo and the Niners marched down the field and scored a touchdown with 37 seconds left to put them up 28-27.

While 37 seconds might not seem like a lot of time, it was more than enough time for Rodgers to get the Packers into field goal range and for Mason Crosby to nail a 51-yarder to win the game as time expired.

MORE: 49ers vs. Packers betting odds, trends, predictions

That was in Week 3 of the regular season; a lot has changed since then for both teams. The Packers went 11-3 afterward as Rodgers threw for 31 touchdowns to just two interceptions in that span. San Francisco was more up and down. The Niners went 8-6, and Garoppolo had 16 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

As the season progressed, both teams’ indentities also started to form. Green Bay became one of the league’s best offenses and San Francisco formed one of the best defenses. The Packers ranked 10th in total offense and scoring offense while the 49ers ranked ninth in scoring defense and third in total defense.

MORE: FanDuel DFS advice for 49ers-Packers divisional showdown

This game, though, could hinge heavily on who is healthy and how healthy they are. Garoppolo is dealing with thumb and shoulder injuries and star defensive end Nick Bosa is still recovering from the effects of a concussion. For Green Bay, All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari and All-Pro defensive back Jaire Alexander are listed as questionable with knee and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Sporting News is tracking the live updates and highlights from the 2022 NFC playoffs divisional round. Follow along below for coverage throughout.

MORE: Watch 49ers vs. Packers live with fuboTV (free trial)

49ers vs. Packers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F 49ers – – – – – Packers – – – – –

49ers vs. Packers live updates, highlights from NFL playoffs

8:59 p.m.: The Packers get flagged for a false start to open the third quarter. Now third-and-8 from their 19.

End first quarter: Packers 7, 49ers 0

8:54 p.m.: Garoppolo with a nice pass to Jauan Jennings, but he can’t haul it in, either. Another three-and-out for the Niners as they punt it away and Green Bay takes over at its own 17 with 15 seconds left in the quarter.

8:53 p.m.: George Kittle with a brutal drop in the middle of the field as he’s wide open. Would’ve been the first big play of the night for the Niners. Instad it’s third-and-12.

8:48 p.m.: The Packers go three-and-out for the first time tonight as they punt it away on fourth-and-6. The 49ers take over at their own 38 with 1:16 left in the first quarter.

8:45 p.m.: Another third down sack for the Packers’ defense and the Niners punt it away. Green Bay takes over at its own 16.

8:44 p.m.: After the review, the ruling of fumble is wiped out and changed to incomplete pass. Now third-and-5 for the Niners from their 47.

8:40 p.m.: FUMBLE 49ERS. Rasul Douglas knocks the ball out of the hands of Brandon Aiyuk and the Packers take back over as the two teams trade fumbles on back-to-back drives. Currently under review.

8:36 p.m.: FUMBLE PACKERS. Fred Warner punches the ball out of Marcedes Lewis’ hands as the Niners take back over at their own 42 with 3:51 left in the first.

8:34 p.m.: Another big run for Aaron Jones. This one for 14 and the Packers are nearing midfield at their own 46.

8:30 p.m.: On third-and-12, Jimmy Garoppolo is sacked. Wipes out good starting field position as Za’Darius Smith gets home and drives Garoppolo to the ground. The Niners punt it away and Green Bay takes over at its own 25 looking to add on to the score.

8:27 p.m.: JaMychal Hasty returns the ball 30 yards and San Francisco starts this game at its own 40.

8:27 p.m.: An impressive stat from that opening drive for Green Bay.

Green Bay didn’t have a single third down. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) January 23, 2022

8:23 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN PACKERS. AJ Dillon punches it in from 6 yards out and the Packers jump out to an early lead. Packers 7, 49ers 0 on a 10-play drive that featured five runs and five passes. 9:25 left in the quarter as the Niners are set to take over.

8:22 p.m.: Another catch by Adams. He’s up to three catches for 35 yards on this drive as Green Bay is up to the San Francisco 11.

8:20 p.m.: A 10-yard completion to Adams puts Green Bay just outside the red zone at the San Francisco 23.

8:19 p.m.: Aaron Rodgers hits Jones out of the backfield for 19 yards and the Packers cross midfield to the Niners’ 33.

8:17 p.m.: Aaron Jones and Davante Adams getting involved early. A 4-yard run for Jones and a 14-yard catch for Adams makes it first-and-10 Green Bay from their 49.

8:16 p.m.: The 49ers win the toss and defer. Green Bay starts this game at its own 31.

49ers vs. Packers start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 22

Saturday, Jan. 22 Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

The 49ers vs. Packers divisional round game will take place at 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

What channel is 49ers vs. Packers on today?

TV channel (national): Fox

Fox TV channel (Green Bay): WLUK

WLUK TV channel (San Francisco): KTVU

KTVU Live stream: Fox Sports App, fuboTV

This NFC showdown will air nationally on Fox. Joe Buck will serve as the play-by-play voice while Hall of Famer Troy Aikman joins him in the booth as an analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be reporting from the sidelines.

In Canada, viewers can watch 49ers vs. Packers with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game .

DIVISIONAL ROUND PICKS: Against the spread | Straight up

NFL playoff schedule 2022

Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Matchup Time (ET) Network Stream Titans vs. Bengals 4:30 p.m. CBS fuboTV Packers vs. 49ers 8:15 p.m. Fox fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 23

Matchup Time (ET) Network Stream Buccaneers vs. Rams 3 p.m. NBC fuboTV Chiefs vs. Bills 6:30 p.m. CBS fuboTV

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Time (ET) Network Stream AFC championship game 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Paramount+, fuboTV NFC championship game 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13