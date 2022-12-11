49ers vs. Buccaneers, Jets vs. Bills picks, odds

Commercial content 21+.



Action Network NFL analyst C Jackson Cowart is in his first season in The Post’s Bettor’s Guide. Here are his best bets for Week 14.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS -3.5 over Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. Eastern, FOX)

I’m a bit surprised we haven’t seen more movement this week in favor of the 49ers — even with rookie Brock Purdy in line for his first career start — after the Buccaneers looked like a train etbwreck for 55 minutes in Monday’s stunning comeback win.



The final result shouldn’t obfuscate the fact that Tampa Bay’s offense ranks 27th in points per game (18.1) ahead of Sunday’s test against the best defense in the league by virtually any metric. Purdy showed the ability to play point guard last week surrounded by offensive superstars, which is all San Francisco needs to win this one comfortably.

Jets +10 over BUFFALO BILLS (1 p.m. Eastern, CBS)

I was already a fan of this side earlier in the week, when the Jets were dealing as 9.5-point underdogs. I absolutely love them as double-digit underdogs in a rematch of their 20-17 win over the Bills in Week 9.

Buffalo hasn’t been one for blowouts this year, owning more outright losses (two) than double-digit wins (one) since Josh Allen suffered that elbow injury against the Jets. Conversely, New York has suffered just three losses since September — all by seven or fewer points — and has seen its offense come alive under Mike White. This could get interesting.

Last week: 1-1. Chiefs (L), Ravens-Broncos Under (W).

Season: 11-12-1