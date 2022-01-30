The 49ers are hoping to roll a lucky seven against the Rams in Sunday’s NFC championship game (6:30 p.m.. ET, Fox). San Francisco has defeated its NFC West in-state archrival six consecutive times. That should give it great confidence to beat Los Angeles for a third time this season to get to Super Bowl 56.

The teams’ head coaches, Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay, have been tied together as former standout offensive coordinators in Washington turned exceptional head coach in the same division. So how has Shanahan outcoached McVay so consistently with his players outperforming the Rams?

There are multiple reasons for the dominance. The 49ers’ average margin of victory has been almost nine points in sweeping all the two-game series since 2019. The Rams did beat the 49ers twice in 2018, but that was when Shanahan’s team was still in rebuilding mode.

Here’s a breakdown why the Niners have had the Rams’ number and whether it will keep going in the biggest matchup between the teams since the NFC title game 31 years ago:

1. Smart offensive game plans

The 49ers’ offense is balanced, versatile and explosive against most teams. The Rams have had a strong defense anchored by defensive tackle Aaron Donald up front and boosted by others such as cornerback Jalen Ramsey and edge rusher Von Miller. But San Francisco has countered with fine offensive line play to contain Donald and wear down Los Angeles with the running game.

The 49ers have averaged 123 rushing yards against the Rams in the past six games. They have used the run well to control the clock — also protecting their defense and keeping the potent Rams offense off the field — and set up calculated intermediate-to-deep shots in the passing game. In the critical Week 18 comeback win, the 49ers stuck with the run down two TDs in the second half and it paid off in the end in overtime.

Shanahan also has done well to game-plan around Donald and Ramsey, finding the more favorable matchups when calling upon his QB to get the ball out quickly. That’s why unheralded wideout Jauan Jennings was such a big factor in the last meeting.

2. Jimmy Garoppolo’s clutch confidence

Garoppolo missed one game against the Rams last season because of injury. But he’s 6-0 against them in his career. He hasn’t been perfect or always efficient, but he’s grinded through to make the right passes in the right moments.

With the rushing prowess, he’s been adept at getting the ball downfield with high yards per attempt. Garoppolo also has maximized the matchup nightmares that his best pass-catchers can create.

3. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle’s 1-2 punch

Samuel has been healthy for all those six games. Kittle has missed one. Samuel was quiet agianst the Rams as a rookie first playing against them in 2019, but he’s been a key factor with either his receiving or rushing since. Kittle also has caused the Rams’ weaker linebacker and safety coverage plenty of problems with his size, strength and quickness.

Ramsey can’t be everywhere covering everyone. Samuel and Kittle are hard to take away because of the way Shanahan can move them around. The Rams were so concerned about them in Week 18, Jennings and No. 2 wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk went off.

4. Strong defensive front play

The 49ers, when on point and healthy, can create a ton of pressure by rushing only their front four. That’s facilitated by Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead wreaking havoc from both ends. They have racked up 15 sacks against the Rams in the six-game winning streak. That’s also pressured the Rams into critical mistakes.

5. Forcing key takeaways

The 49ers have had some of their own offensive turnover trouble during the streak, but they also have taken away the ball from the Rams 11 times in six games. The takeaways all seem to come at opportune times, either to help San Francisco in a close game or put away Los Angeles in a blowout.

6. Third-down dominance

With the 49ers running well and finding short-to-intermediate passing success, it makes sense they are so good at moving the chains on the Rams, correlated to consistently winning the time of possession battle. The 49ers have converted at 45 percent (37 of 82) in the past six games. Their defense has dominated on third down because of stopping the run on early downs and rushing the passer well in obvious passing situations. The Rams have converted at only 35.1 percent (26 of 74). That’s been a huge advantage.

7. Home-state advantage

No wonder the Rams are trying their best ticket tactics for Sunday’s game. It’s not so they will have a home-field advantage, but more so that 49ers fans from Northern California and neighboring areas don’t come down to take over L.A. (again). The Rams have been fickle about Southern California and they have paid the price with a small fan base relative to the massive market size. They have faced little support in Santa Clara. Unfortunately for the Rams, Niner Nation will have its heart in San Francisco and its soul will be present in SoFi Stadium.

There’s nothing magical about the 49ers owning the Rams. They have won the most important battles and it has added up to full control of the war. The real surprise would be the trend not continuing in favor of the 49ers. It takes great coaching and steady execution to take down the Rams. The 49ers have that in spades with Shanahan.