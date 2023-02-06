49ers star Fred Warner’s wife reveals ‘NFL secrets’

Even NFL WAGs have to pay for their own tickets to games.

Sydney Warner, the wife of 49ers Pro Bowl linebacker Fred Warner, took to TikTok over the weekend to share “NFL secrets” that left some fans shook.

“Get ready with me while I tell you guys some surprising things about the NFL that I didn’t know before meeting my husband,” Sydney said. “These are all things that are specific to our team, our organization, our city and our situation.”

Sydney — a former contestant on Season 24 of “The Bachelor,” before tying the knot with Warner in June 2022 — started off by saying she was surprised by how NFL players are paid.

“They get a paycheck just like every other normal job, just like everyone else,” Sydney said, joking that she thought a Brinks truck delivered a lump sum of cash to their home. In 2021, Warner agreed to a five-year extension with the 49ers, worth more than $95 million.

As for the night before games?

“You’re not allowed to spend the night with your significant other on away games or home games,” Sydney said. “For away games they are obviously in a hotel, but if I choose to go to the same hotel, we’re not allowed to be in the same room and then home games they also sleep in a hotel.”

San Fransisco 49ers players also have to be in bed by 10:30 p.m. on the night before games and they have a “bed check” so that the team can “control the environment” before games.

Yes, WAGs are required to pay for their tickets. They also need permission from the team to go on the field before the game and snap cute couple photos that Sydney and Olivia Culpo have done many times before.

“All your tickets to games, home and away, aren’t free,” Sydney said. “They are at a discounted rate, but they’re not free.

“… You have to ask for those passes and if you get cleared you get one, you don’t just get them every game. You have to ask and be approved.”

Levi’s Stadium provides daycare for women with babies, according to Sydney, who said “you have drop them off before the game starts and you pick them up in the fourth quarter.”

Sydney waits about an hour for Warner after each game until he’s done showering, doing media and speaking with his coaches and teammates. Then when they get home, Warner will watch film for hours.

Sydney Warner shares NFL secrets in a TIkTok on Feb. 4, 2023.

San Fransisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner’s wife Sydney Warner shared ‘NFL secrets’ in a now-viral video on Feb. 4, 2023.



Sydney Warner at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California in Nov. 2022. Instagram/Sydney Warner

In a second video, Sydney explained that the NFL prepares players’ families for the transition to the league, including meetings on money management.

The 49ers supply Super Bowl tickets to the team even if they don’t make it to the big game.

“If you don’t make it, like we didn’t make it, you get to resell them,” Sydney said, adding that the seats are located in the “nosebleeds.”





San Fransisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and his wife Sydney Warner in Aug. 2022. Instagram/Sydney Warner





San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner returns an interception during the NFC Divisional round game against the Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023. Getty Images

Warner played in his second Pro Bowl this past weekend in Las Vegas after the 49ers’ season-ending loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

In 14 starts this season, Warner recorded 98 tackles, 10 passes defended, two sacks, one forced fumble and one interception.