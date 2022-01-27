49ers love Jimmy Garoppolo’s ‘vibe’

Erin Andrews believes the 49ers have a lot of love for Jimmy Garoppolo.

During an appearance Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the Fox NFL sideline reporter, 43, was asked how San Francisco brass feels about the 30-year-old quarterback, whose future — despite a playoff run and an NFC Championship berth — remains a giant question mark.

“You don’t get the vibe that people are like, ‘This guy, let’s push him out the door, let’s get the new guy ready,’ there’s just really this love about the guy,” Andrews said of the 49ers coaches’ fondness for Garoppolo. “I feel like people pull for this dude.”

Jimmy Garoppolo’s future in San Francisco has been something of a question mark Getty Images

Garoppolo has been the subject of trade rumors since last offseason, even before San Francisco selected rookie quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Having Lance’s shadow looming throughout the season was always at the back of Garoppolo’s mind, the quarterback recently admitted.

“I knew what type of season it was, knew everything that was going on behind the scenes and what-not. It was a little different,” Garoppolo said earlier this month.

Garoppolo with rookie quarterback Trey Lance, who was drafted third overall by the 49ers last year Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 49ers finished the regular season 10-7, capping off the year with an overtime win against the Rams in Los Angeles. The team went on to defeat Dallas in the Wild Card round of the playoffs before stunning the Packers in the Divisional round at Lambeau this past weekend. Garoppolo appeared to drop an F-bomb during his victory lap while celebrating with his teammates.

Garoppolo and the 49ers will face the Rams in the NFC Championship game, after defeating the Cowboys and Packers in this year’s playoffs Getty Images

“Everybody seems to love this guy,” Andrews said of Garoppolo.

Perhaps Garoppolo will be feeling even more love from his teammates, not to mention the front office, if the 49ers punch their ticket to the Super Bowl with a win Sunday over the Rams.