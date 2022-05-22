49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance call ‘a toss-up’: George Kittle

One 49er believes their Week 1 starting quarterback is a “toss-up.”

Star tight George Kittle created some intrigue by making that statement with training camp a few months away, as Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance are expected to battle it out for the job.

“That’s the million-dollar question, isn’t it?” Kittle said of the quarterback situation, according to Pro Football Talk “That’s one reason I’m glad I’m not the head coach of the 49ers. That’s all on Coach [Kyle] Shanahan. I’ll give you both ways. Jimmy G, awesome in the huddle, great leader, directs guys. People go to attention when he’s talking. He’s got a quick release, he knows the offense. Like I said, been to two NFC Championship games, knows what he’s doing. Trey Lance can run, extend plays, does all the play-action stuff incredible, could throw the ball 70 yards.

“I don’t know. It’s a toss-up for me.”

Jimmy Garoppolo Getty Images

Trey Lance Getty Images

Garoppolo has been the subject of trade rumors for a while now, but remains on the roster after leading San Francisco to the playoffs a year ago following offseason shoulder surgery. Lance, the team’s first-round pick (third overall) a year ago, is waiting for his opportunity.

“I mean we’re kind of used to it at this point,” Kittle said. “I mean, Jimmy G’s been under scrutiny since after the 2018 season when he tore his ACL. That whole season was like, ‘Oh, is Jimmy G the guy?’ Then he comes back, takes us to a Super Bowl, then we lose and then the next offseason is, ‘Oh, is Jimmy G the guy?’ We had another injury, in 2020. It was a tough year for the Niners and then we came back and go to another NFC Championship game.

“We’ve been through this. It is what it is. I don’t think it’s really much of a distraction. I mean, I can’t tell being in the building. I see the guys show up every single day, go run routes, we lift weights, go to meetings, and it’s not really even a topic of conversation.

George Kittle Getty Images

“We’re all here just trying to get better and whether that’s Jimmy G, whether it’s Trey Lance, whether it’s Nate Sudfeld, or our Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. Whoever is slinging that rock hopefully will just throw it to me more than anybody else.”