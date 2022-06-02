49ers’ Jeff Wilson at center of MLB fantasy football slap: ‘Crazy’

This was a different kind of fantasy football headline for Jeff Wilson Jr.

The 49ers running back has seen his name pop up in recent days after being the player at the center of a rules disagreement between MLB stars.

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham took exception to the status of Joe Pederson’s roster and the Giants outfielder pointed out Pham had the same issue with Wilson on his roster.

That, coupled with a few messages in the group chat Pham took exception to, led to Pham slapping Pederson last Friday before the Reds-Giants matchup.

“That was crazy man,” Wilson told reporters Wednesday. “I was just honored to be in the conversation. Shout out to Joc for having me on the team, and taking one for the team.”

Though Wilson got his fantasy owner wrong, he’s definitely become fantasy football’s most dangerous waiver target.

The multi-league calamity has resulted in a three-game suspension for Pham, and Angels superstar Mike Trout being outed as a “the worst commissioner in fantasy sports,” according to Pham.