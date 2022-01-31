49ers’ Jaquiski Tartt owns crucial dropped interception in NFC championship game: ‘No excuses’

Jaquiski Tartt is keeping his words sweet.

The 49ers safety drew the ire of fans and the criticism of, well, everyone on Sunday, when he dropped a critical fourth-quarter interception that would have dramatically changed the NFC championship game in favor of San Francisco.

Stafford threw up a desperation heave, which landed softly in Tartt’s hands with just under 10 minutes to play. Instead, Tartt would drop the ball and extend the drive for Los Angeles. They would later kick a game-tying field goal on the same drive.

MORE: OBJ, Deebo share emotional moment after Rams’ victory

While the dropped INT didn’t end the game for the 49ers, it would have given them an extra possession to put some more points on the board with the clock ticking down in the game. Instead, the Rams would tie the game with a field goal, and later take the win with another field goal.

It’s also worth noting that the Rams had no timeouts left in that spot, had the 49ers taken the ball back.

Following the game, Tartt took to Twitter to point the thumb, not the finger, and take ownership for missing out on what would have been a game-changing play:

No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won’t define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better… #Believdat — Jaquiski ‘Quaski’ Tartt (@quaski) January 31, 2022

“No excuses!! I deserve all the criticism my way! Opportunity I dream of I came up short!!! Let my brothers down!! It Still won’t define me as a person/player. Only will get stronger and better… #Believdat,” Tartt tweeted.

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan decided to avoid placing blame on Tartt post-game, as well, instead saying that he was glad he was a member of the team and

Adding to the team support was linebacker Fred Warner, who was seen consoling Tartt on the sideline following the miscue, and cornerback Jimmie Ward, who offered a simple piece of advice: “Just catch the next one that’s coming to you.”

Well, that “next one” is going to have to come in the 2022 season for the San Francisco safety.