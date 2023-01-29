49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game live updates: News, score

Win and you’re in.

That’s the mindset for the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers as they head into the NFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon. A victory not only brings coastal supremacy, but earns a berth in Super Bowl 2023 on Feb. 12.

The 49ers, led by upstart third-string QB Brock Purdy and dual-threat running back Christian McCaffrey, bring the NFL’s fifth-ranked offense and No. 2 defense to Philadelpia’s Lincoln Financial Field. The home team is no slouch, either, with wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith creating matchup problems for the league’s No. 2 offense with a deep and star-studded defense — ranked third — ready to make big-time stops.

Who will punch their ticket to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.? We’ll know in a few action-packed hours.

What you need to know