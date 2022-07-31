49ers’ Deebo Samuel agrees to three-year, $73.5 million extension

Deebo Samuel is getting his bag.

The star 49ers wide receiver agreed a three-year, $73.5 million contract extension to return to San Francisco, according to Ian Rapaport, including $58.1 million of the deal fully guaranteed.

San Francisco and Samuel danced around with drama for the majority of the past offseason, with the Pro Bowler reportedly requesting a trade in April.

The contract signing ends the saga and places Samuel back in the 49ers’ offense as their leading producer.

Samuel played both receiver and running back last season as a “wide back,” a position which helped him have a breakout year.

The 26-year-old exploded with a Jimmy Garoppolo-led offense, recording 14 total touchdowns last season with 1,405 receiving yards. For his efforts, Samuel received Pro-Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors for the 2021 season.

After a breakout year, Deebo Samuel earned himself a massive extension. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Samuel’s arrival as a star helped San Francisco reach the NFC Championship before being knocked out by the Rams.