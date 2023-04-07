49ers’ Christian McCaffrey engaged to Olivia Culpo

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are set to tie the knot.

The 26-year-old NFL star proposed to the former Miss Universe winner, 30, this past Sunday, according to a post jointly shared by the couple on Instagram in a series of black and white photos.

The caption read, “4.2.23,” bookended by two infinity signs.

The stunning oval-cut engagement ring with side stones was designed by the New York-based jeweler Ring Concierge.





Christian McCaffrey kneels down to propose to girlfriend Olivia Culpo. Instagram/@oliviaculpo

First linked in May 2019, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Culpo and McCaffrey had been liking each other’s posts on Instagram.

Later that year, the pair vacationed in Mexico together.

“They have been texting nonstop since the beginning of last month, and this is the first vacation they have spent together. They have really hit it off and are into each other,” an insider told E! News in July 2019.

McCaffrey had a big bounce-back year this past season, which was his sixth in the league.





Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey newly engaged. Instagram/@oliviaculpo

He was traded from the Panthers to the 49ers midseason and in total, accumulated 244 carries for 1,139 yards and eight rushing touchdowns, plus 85 catches for 741 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

McCaffrey, who had played just 10 games in the previous two seasons, finished second in the AP Comeback Player of the Year voting, behind Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith.

McCaffrey also finished seventh in AP Offensive Player of the Year voting and made his second career Pro Bowl.

Although the 49ers’ season ended with an NFC Championship loss to the Eagles in January, Culpo expressed admiration for the star running back.





Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, with the oval cut ring with the “Whisper Thin® with Epaulette Side Stones.” Instagram/@oliviaculpo

“Congratulations on an amazing year @christianmccaffrey ..,” Culpo gushed on Instagram. “Beyond proud of you !!!!!”

In February, the couple vacationed in Cabo, where they met up with McCaffrey’s San Francisco teammates George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk and their wives, Claire and Kristin, plus Culpo’s 26-year-old sister Sophia, 26, and Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt.

McCaffrey and Culpo will celebrate four years of dating this summer.