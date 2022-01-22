49ers’ Arik Armstead talks Kyle Shanahan, stopping Packers

The NFL divisional round kicks off Saturday, with Green Bay hosting the 49ers in the nightcap. Post columnist Steve Serby connected with San Francisco defensive end Arik Armstead for some Q&A:

Q: How would you describe the personality of the 49ers defense?

A: I would describe us as what we go by. We like to say we swarm. We’re a bunch of crazed animals out there. Really fun defense to be a part of because everyone is hunting together, we play for one another, and I think you could see that on film.

Q: What do you like best about this 49ers team?

A: I like our culture. I like what we’re made of. I feel confident taking the field with my teammates because I know that we’re battle-tested and we’ve been through adversity, and we just keep going, we don’t let it stop us, we’re not really fazed by anything, and we just keep playing football until there’s no more time on the clock, and let things fall where they may.

Arik Armstead Getty Images

Q: Does losing a Super Bowl (LIV, two years ago) make you that much hungrier to get back and win one?

A: Most definitely. I want that feeling. I want that for all my teammates and myself. I think that’s what everyone strives for is to have that feeling of being on top of the mountain.

Q: You’ve sacked Aaron Rodgers a number of times. What’s the key to getting to him?

A: Gotta get to him quick. He likes to get the ball out. And it takes rushing together. Everyone has to win and we have to close the pocket in on him and not give him escape lanes.

Q: What problems do Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon present?

A: Two definitely different styles. Both great backs, a lot of respect for them. Aaron is more of a slasher. [He does] not have big of a body, but he doesn’t mind contact too and he slashes and finds gaps, and I think his size actually serves him well in that where he can find different gaps and small creases in a defense. Dillon is a big, athletic back who you have to put your pads on. They definitely complement each other well.

Arik Armstead chases Patrick Mahomes during Super Bowl LIV Getty Images

Q: Lambeau Field.

A: Lambeau Field is history. I think of Vince Lombardi. … I think of all the people who paved the way to make this game what it is today who took that field. I think of always growing up wanting to play there, and play in a meaningful game there. And I think about the opportunity I have on Saturday.

Q: Describe Deebo Samuel’s mentality.

A: Deebo just imposes his will. He puts so much pressure on the defense and his mindset is so different where, if your mindset isn’t there matching his, then it’s tough and not many people can match that. He’s dynamic with the ball, but also he’s physical, and every time he touches the ball, he’s trying to score. He’ll run around you, he’ll run through you, so you definitely have to bring a certain mindset when you’re playing against him.

Q: Is George Kittle similar in that way?

A: Kittle’s definitely similar in that way. I think Kittle is one of the best players at his position I think of all time. The things I’ve seen him be able to do both in the pass and run game I think [are] special, [are] rare. Typically guys are able to shine at one or the other, but he does both so well. He brings that mindset once he has the ball in his hand to not be tackled and try to score every time, and also, he brings that same mentality to blocking. He’s a rare breed; so is Deebo.

Q: Nick Bosa?

A: Nick is a silent assassin to me. He doesn’t say much, but I’m privileged enough to be able to be around him and share a relationship with him and have conversations with him. He’s constantly sharpening his weapons, his tools, his skills, and he goes out there and breaks down and attacks whoever’s in front of him, whoever’s gonna stop him, and he doesn’t let kinda anything get in his way. He’s one of the most disciplined people I’ve been around in terms of his routine, diet, training, nutrition and recovery. It definitely pays off for him.

Q: Trent Williams.

A: Trent Williams is the best offensive lineman I’ve ever been around. Great thing about Trent is he’s so gifted physically, and a lot of times guys who are gifted physically just rely on that to get by, but he’s a student of the game and he knows all the tricks and trades, ins and outs. Once he combines his knowledge to his ability, there’s really nothing that people can really do, and that allows him to be dominant whenever he takes the field ’cause he’s more gifted than you physically and mentally.

Q: Fred Warner.

A: Fred is the ultimate leader. Fred is the glue to everything. He’s the ultimate field general … ultimate trust and faith in him. He keeps everyone in their place and keeps everyone at ease. And he’s a baller and makes plays and plays with a level of intensity that is not seen very often.

Q: Kyle Shanahan?

A: The coolest coach in the NFL. A football genius … a football prodigy, really. He’s been a football brainiac since he was a kid. One of the smartest offensive minds in football.

Q: Why do you call him the coolest coach in the NFL?

A: He’s a young guy, he’s relatable … you can hang out with him.

Kyle Shanahan (left ) hangs with DeForest Buckner (middle) and Arik Armstead (right) in the 49ers’ locker room. Getty Images

Q: How would you sum up (former 49ers DC) Robert Saleh?

A: Great guy … loved playing for him. I feel he was a big part of my development as a player. Great coach, very smart and very motivating. It was like he was playing the game with you, like he was on the field with you, how excited he was on the sideline and how he got us going.

Q: What were his meetings like?

A: His meetings were very smart schematically. I appreciated that because I’m very similar in that way in terms of my approach to the game.

Q: Some Jets players have referred to them as electric.

A: He always had a story. He’s very big on delivering like important messages throughout his different meetings. I’ll always remember his stories that he used to come up with and tell that had some correlation to football and life.

Q: (49ers DC) Demeco Ryans … how is his style compared to Saleh’s?

A: Different personalities, but similar in a lot of ways. Both very smart coaches. A lot of similar things are important to them, and when I say that, I mean the style of our play in terms of effort and physicality and swarming to the ball. They talked a lot about family, and growing as football players but also as men.

Q: Your on-field mentality.

A: Imposing my will.

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and Arik Armstead (91). Getty Images

Q: What is that like when you’re able to do that?

A: One of the best feelings I’ve had as a football player is after the game the guy I played against showing me respect … and I just like making it tough on a guy I go against and making sure that they have a long day and making sure that they remember herb they had to play against me, and that’s one of my drives and motivations.

Q: Do critics and doubters motivate you?

A: I think so. At different times throughout my career more than others, I let that fuel and drive and motivate me. And also sometimes too, I don’t like to be driven and motivated by that. But yeah, definitely haters and doubters and critics and those type of people who like to tell you what you can’t do, or what you should do, or tell you that’s not good enough. It’s just an extra bonus to be able to prove those people wrong, and make them apologize one day.

Q: Any specific criticism bother you most or you felt was unfair?

A: Nothing specific or in particular. People are gonna say what they want to say. I feel like I’ve been everything in this league in terms of being a high draft pick, people calling me a bust, people calling me injury-prone, to people praising me in being the highest-paid player on our defense. It’s just the highs and the lows of your career and your experiences and I appreciate all of it. It’s made me the player and the person I am today, all those different experiences, so it’s just part of it.

Q: You once played 15 minutes with a broken hand?

A: I’ve played with a lot of different injuries. But yeah, I broke my hand twice actually. I’ve actually played a lot longer than 15 minutes with a broken hand in a different game. But if you’re talking about the first game, broke my hand against Washington in the first quarter. I was hoping that it wasn’t as bad as it was, I told them to try to cover it up, and then I was playing one-handed, then it started to feel a little worse (chuckle) and I was like, “Yeah, I probably need to get imaging on this.” It was broken in a spot that wasn’t safe, that it could displace a lot more and be a lot worse.

Arik Armstead tackles Ezekiel Elliot during the 49ers’ win over the Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Game. Getty Images

Q: (Former Oregon teammate) Marcus Mariota.

A: What comes to mind when I think about Marcus is my entire college career always thinking and being confident that we were gonna win because we had Marcus, and I never went into a game or was a part of a game thinking like, “Ah, this isn’t looking too good,” ’cause I always knew we had Marcus, and I knew that he was probably gonna lead us to a victory. So a lot of winning, and good times when I think about Marcus.

Q: (Former 49ers quarterback) Colin Kaepernick?

A: Inspiration, hero, teammate of mine. Ultimate martyr and sacrifice. Someone who is not deterred from what he believes in by others. An inspiration for me to continuing to do more and more for my community.

Q: You can sack any quarterback in NFL history.

A: I would want to sack Mike Vick just ’cause [of] how hard it is.

Q: You can pick the brain of any defensive lineman in NFL history.

A: Reggie White. I would want to talk to him about his approach and how he got an edge mentally. I heard he was a great man … on and off the field.

Q: Since you’re a two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, what do you know about Walter Payton?

A: I know a little bit about Walter Payton. I watched his Football Life, so I got to learn a little bit about that on that. I know that he was loved by many. But I’m actually excited to be a part of the festivities and the events this year and be able to learn more about him from his family and more people who knew him because I wasn’t able to attend last year obviously with COVID, so I’m really excited about that this year.

Q: Do you think you could have been an NBA player?

A: I think so. I think I would have had to really focus on just basketball, though, I don’t think I would have been able to keep playing football.

Q: Fatherhood?

A: I love it, love being a dad, I love especially having a daughter, and another daughter on the way. I love just coming home and doing the simple things, and watching her grow, and wanting to be the best father I can.

Q: Three dinner guests?

A: Jesus; Muhammad Ali; Marcus Aurelius.

Arik Armstead Getty Images

Q: Favorite actor?

A: Denzel [Washington].

Q: Favorite singer/entertainer?

A: Nipsey Hussle.

Q: Favorite meal?

A: Enchiladas.

Q: Stay Hungry.

A: Stay hungry is what I live by. It means always striving for more. Never being satisfied. No matter what you did, there’s always more you can do. No matter how many plays you made, you can always make more. No matter how many people you serve, how many people you help, you can always help more, there’s always more to do. And there’s always more things that you can go in life and experience in life.

Q: What drives you?

A: I’ve always been a forward thinker, even as a kid, always thought of having a family of my own, and kids, and a wife of my own. And being able to provide for them, I’ve always thought about that.

Q: If you were President Armstead, what are things that you believe in?

A: I believe in humanity. I believe that we’re all more alike than we are different. And if we got to know each other better and understand each other more, I think more people would see that. And a big thing I believe in is compassionate capitalism. I believe that there is a way for everyone to win, everyone from the CEO to the janitor can be happy.