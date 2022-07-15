30 Deshaun Watson accusers reach settlement with Texans

Another chapter of the Deshaun Watson saga has just closed.

On Friday, attorney Tony Buzbee reported that 30 women claiming sexual misconduct have come to settlements with the Houston Texans.

This comes after it was alleged that the Texans organization was complicit in providing Watson with massage therapists and creating appointments. After the news was released, the Texans were instantly hit with lawsuits from Watson’s accusers.

It is important to note that the Texans settled with 30 women, which is six more than the 24 who sought legal action against Watson.

The Texans released a statement at the time, which read, “We are aware of the lawsuit filed against us today. Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations. We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.”

Buzbee stated that all of the women who have or intended to make claims against the Texans have settled and the lawsuit will be dismissed “with prejudice.” The amount paid to the individuals will remain confidential.

Deshaun Watson Getty Images

Watson has been attempting to take the same path as his former team. He has successfully settled with 20 of his 24 accusers. Those four remaining intend to hold out from settling and take Watson to court.

Attorney Toney Buzbee had this to say about those final cases:

“I admire Ashley Solis and the other women who were courageous enough to make their voices heard. I hope their bravery serves as an example to others who have been subjected to similar conduct. Every story has a hero – in this story that hero is Ashley Solis and the other women who, despite the ridicule, criticism, and vitriol directed at them, endured.”