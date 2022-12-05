$210M per year offer from Saudi club

Cristiano Ronaldo’s career looks like it may soon be Arabian sunsetting into the night.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr have reportedly made the best offer thus far to sign the superstar forward, currently a free agent after Manchester United terminated his contract. One report, from Spanish outlet Marca, indicates that the deal is complete for roughly $210 million per season over two years. But other reports, including BBC, Sky Sports and Italian insider Fabrizio Romano, say the offer has just been received, painting it as the leading contender.

At 37 years old and having burned his bridges at Manchester United, it looks like Ronaldo’s time in elite European competition is over. He tried to agitate for a move to a club playing in the Champions League over the summer, but could not get one.

With a hefty wage bill and an attitude that comes into question after his criticism of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan last month, Ronaldo’s value seems limited to being a marketing tool.

Cristiano Ronaldo heads the ball during a Portugal World Cup practice on Dec. 5, 2022.

For the Saudis, though, that is exactly what he would be. According to Sky, the country wants to make him an ambassador for the sport there.

The BBC reports that Ronaldo will not make a decision until his World Cup run with Portugal is over.

Portugal’s Round of 16 match against Switzerland will be played on Tuesday in Qatar.