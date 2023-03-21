2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds, picks, predictions

Commercial Content 21+



One of the best parts about gambling on golf is that every tournament is unique.

The field is different, the course changes, and so does the weather.

Every week is a blank slate, as if it’s a new season entirely and the futures board is re-loaded.

And while every tournament is different, none are more quirky than the WGC-Dell Match Play, which features 64 players competing in a head-to-head tournament over five days (Wednesday to Sunday).

The tournament’s first round is a round-robin format, with the 64 entrants split into 16 groups of four.

The winner of the set then advanced to a 16-person knockout bracket which begins with two rounds on Saturday and then the semifinals and finals on Sunday.

Get the lowdown on the Best USA Sports Betting Sites and Apps

This event had seen some big-name winners in the past, like Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, and Jason Day (he was the No. 2 seed when he won in 2016), but it’s also had three players ranked 32 or longer (Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner and Bubba Watson) take home this trophy in the last four years.

Every golf tournament is unpredictable, but the matchplay takes it to a whole new level. Let’s take a look at some players who have some betting value in Texas this week:

<br />

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play odds and picks

Tom Hoge (+6600, BetMGM)

Hoge was drawn into a group with a clear favorite in Xander Schauffele and then Aaron Wise and Cameron Davis.

All things considered, it’s not a terrible draw for the Fargo native, who is regarded as the second favorite in this foursome by the bookies.





Tom Hoge of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 24, 2022 Getty Images

And should Hoge get through the group, his section of the draw could really open up, especially if Matthew Fitzpatrick goes down in the group stage.

It’s not just the draw that makes Hoge so attractive, either. Hoge missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational last month, but his two starts on either side of that event saw him finish T14 and T3.

With a soft path to the final four and his game in good form, Hoge ticks every box you want for a long shot in this event.

<br />

Adam Hadwin (+9500, FanDuel)

Similar to Hoge, this is about targeting a golfer that has a pretty manageable path to the latter stages of the tournament.





Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot Getty Images

Hadwin, who has three top-20 finishes in six starts in 2023, was placed in a group with Sam Burns, Seamus Power and Adam Scott.

The bookies have made Burns the lukewarm +190 favorite to advance, but he is tied with Fitzpatrick for the longest odds of any of the top seeds in Round 1.

From there, Hadwin could have a Round of 16 showdown with Patrick Cantlay, but the other options are very beatable if there is some chaos in that group.

Hadwin is coming off a missed cut at the Valspar, but he’s played some really solid golf to start the year and should be live to make a run in Texas.