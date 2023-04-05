2023 Masters picks and predictions: Augusta National long shots

Commercial Content 21+



We haven’t seen a triple-digit long shot win at Augusta National since Charl Schwartzel cashed at +10000 back in 2011.

But just because we haven’t had one in a while doesn’t mean you should just completely gloss over this section of the board.

Whether you want to bet these players in the outright market, play them as DFS sleepers in big tournaments, or back them to finish inside the top-20, they’re worth keeping an eye on at Augusta National.





Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his second shot Getty Images

Long shot Masters predictions and picks at Augusta

Si Woo Kim (+11000, FanDuel)

Si Woo Kim’s reputation as the PGA Tour player is that he’s got a very high ceiling, but also a low floor thanks to his propensity to melt down without warning.

But that narrative seems to be shifting.

While Kim’s ceiling remains quite high — he’s already got a win on the PGA Tour in 2023 — his floor seems to be climbing.

The 27-year-old has only missed one cut since missing three in a row during June and July of last year, and while his results lately haven’t popped off the page, we know he can raise his game to an elite level when things click.

This will be Kim’s sixth trip down Magnolia Lane and he’s had mixed results, but a T12 finish in 2021 gives us some confidence that he can hang around the leaderboard.

Keegan Bradley (+13000, FanDuel)

If Bradley’s history at Augusta National was better, this number would be much lower because he’s been playing some terrific golf over the last 12 months.

While Bradley has missed two cuts in his last three full-field events, he has three top-20 finishes in his last five outings, including a runner-up and a T10.

Bradley’s never posted a top-20 finish at Augusta and hasn’t played at the Masters since 2019, but he’s won a major and has shown the form needed to contend in this field.





Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Getty Images

Kevin Na (+42000, FanDuel)

OK, let’s get crazy.

For a golfer to be sitting at this kind of price, you’d expect that he’s in pedestrian form and/or has a poor record at Augusta National.

And while it’s hard to be certain of where LIV golfers are at in terms of their form, we do know that Kevin Na has played some solid golf in his Masters career.

This will be Na’s 12th trip down Magnolia Lane and in his previous 11 he has five top-15 finishes, including three in a row from 2020-2022.

This seems to be a case where the number has gotten a little out of hand because Na is playing on the LIV Tour.