2023 March Madness South Region analysis: Bracket buster, pick

Call this Region of Balance.

There are elite offensive teams like No. 2 Arizona, No. 6 Creighton, No. 7 Missouri and No. 10 Utah State, and strong defensive ones such as No. 4 Virginia, No. 5 San Diego State and No. 8 Maryland.

And then there is the overall top seed, Alabama, which really gets it done at both ends of the floor. The South really is the Crimson Tide’s to lose, as good as Arizona has played all year.

With the No. 1 overall seed, it was given a soft Sweet 16 opponent — neither Virginia nor San Diego State will pose much of a threat.

Coach Nate Oats and superstar wing Brandon Miller have no excuses not to at least reach the school’s first Elite Eight since 2004.

Bracket Buster: No. 6 Creighton

A sixth seed in number only, the Bluejays are a Final Four contender.

This is basically the same team that nearly sent Kansas home in the second round last year, and it is healthier than it was then.

Baylor is in trouble in the second round, and Arizona is far from safe if it has to deal with Creighton after that.





Creighton Bluejays guard Trey Alexander (23) drives to the basket against Villanova Wildcats guard Mark Armstrong. USA TODAY Sports

First-Round Upset Watch

No. 12 Charleston over No. 5 San Diego State

San Diego State is methodical.

Charleston wants to push pace.

Whichever team can control tempo likely prevails. Both are used to getting their way — they have just nine losses between them.

Best First-Round Matchup

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Utah State

Styles make games, and this one figures to be one of the easier opening-round contests on the eyes.

Two top-15 offenses, two teams that average close to 80 points per game and share the ball at a high rate. First to 80 wins.





Missouri’s Kobe Brown AP

Unsung Player: G Kobe Brown, Missouri

The senior wing is an absolute flame-thrower from distance, shooting 44.7 percent from 3-point range, but he’s more than just a shooter.

Brown is also a capable rebounder and distributor, the driving force behind Missouri’s surprising 24-win season.

Player to watch: F Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

The Lithuanian forward is big, strong and skilled, and most importantly consistent.

He scored in double figures in all but one game this year, and notched 14 double-doubles for the Pac-12 Tournament champions.





Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed, celebrates winning the SEC championship. USA TODAY Sports

The Post’s Pick

Alabama

The best player and the best team often win this time of year.

Alabama certainly fits that mold. It dominated the SEC, winning the regular-season title and postseason tournament, and faced little resistance along the way.

The Crimson Tide won’t be challenged until meeting Creighton in the regional final, after coasting past overmatched Maryland in the second round and Virginia in the Sweet 16.

Miller goes on a late run to open up a close game en route to Most Outstanding Player honors. For at least a few weeks, they’ll put football on the back burner in Tuscaloosa.