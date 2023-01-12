2023 Australian Open predictions: Tennis picks, odds

Commercial content 21+.



The first Grand Slam of the 2023 tennis season has arrived.

The Australian Open begins on Sunday night and will continue for the next two weeks until a winner is crowned at Rod Laver Arena.

After being banned from last year’s tournament due to his vaccination status, Novak Djokovic is back in Melbourne for this year’s event and is the odds-on favorite to win the trophy at -110 at FanDuel. Djokovic had won the previous three Australian Opens before 2022.



Daniil Medvedev is the second-favorite after Djokovic at +550, but then there’s another jump to the next tier where Rafael Nadal (14/1), Stefanos Tsitsipas (14/1) and Nick Kyrgios (14/1) currently sit.

It’ll be hard for anyone to beat Djokovic in a best-of-five at his happiest hunting ground, but there are a couple of players down FanDuel’s board that are worth a look:

2023 Australian Open predictions and picks

Jannik Sinner (17/1, FanDuel)

One of the game’s brightest young talents, Jannik Sinner took a significant step forward last year. The 21-year-old from the northern tip of Italy made it to the quarterfinals in three of the four Grand Slams and lost to the eventual champion in five-set thrillers in two of them (Djokovic in Wimbledon and Carlos Alcaraz in the U.S. Open). Had either of those results gone the other way, we could be talking about Sinner as one of the favorites this week.

Sinner has already shown us he can beat anybody in a best-of-five match and he clearly likes the conditions in Melbourne, but he’s still flying a tad under the radar because of how much attention is going to Djokovic.

It’s not going to be long before Sinner goes off at much shorter odds for Grand Slams, so get in while the numbers are still palatable.

Jannik Sinner Getty Images

Alexander Zverev (28/1, FanDuel)

This is a risky wager because Alexander Zverev is coming off a long injury layoff, but this number is just too big to pass up on a player that was having a sensational 2022 before getting hurt. And even before that, Zverev was consistently going off as one of the four or five favorites in any Grand Slam. The 25-year-old German has played in six Grand Slams over the last two seasons and made three semifinals and two quarterfinals.

Zverev seemed to have trouble adjusting to the Australian conditions early in his career, but he made a semifinal here in 2020 and a quarterfinal in 2021. He has yet to win a Grand Slam and is known to melt down in big moments, but Zverev is way too talented to be at this price for this tournament.

Alexander Zverev Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe (80/1, FanDuel)

It was a bit surprising to see Frances Tiafoe in the triple-digits as recently as Tuesday considering what he just did over the summer. The hard-hitting American vaulted himself into stardom at the 2022 U.S. Open where he upset Rafael Nadal en route to a trip to the semifinals. That result was no fluke, either, as Tiafoe backed it up with a sensational performance against eventual-winner Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinal. Tiafoe would lose to Alcaraz in five sets, but it seemed clear that Tiafoe had arrived.

Tiafoe’s overall record in Australia is not all that great, but he’s made it to the quarterfinals before and should be coming into the tournament in good form after helping Team USA claim the trophy at the United Cup.