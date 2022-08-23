2022 Tour Championship picks, odds, predictions: PGA golf bets

The 2022 PGA Tour season will come to a conclusion this week with the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The Tour Championship is unlike any other golf tournament on the PGA Tour calendar and a has a unique set of rules that bettors should get familiar with before heading to the window.

Tour Championship Format

The Tour Championship features a field of 29 players (Will Zalatoris withdrew) and a scoring system the Tour calls “bonus strokes” or “staggered scoring.”



Here’s how it works:

Scottie Scheffler enters the tournament atop the FedEx Cup Standings, so he will start with a two-stroke advantage over Patrick Cantlay, the second-place player, all the way down to a 10-stroke edge over the guys toward the bottom of the field.

Here’s a quick overview of the starting positions for each player:

Golfer Starting Score Scottie Scheffler 10-under Patrick Cantlay 8-under Xander Schauffele 6-under Sam Burns 5-under Cameron Smith

Rory McIlroy

Tony Finau

Sepp Straka

Sungjae Im 4-under Jon Rahm

Scott Stallings

Justin Thomas

Cameron Young

Matt Fitzpatrick 3-under Max Homa

Hideki Matsuyama

Jordan Spieth

Joaquin Niemann

Viktor Hovland 2-under Collin Morikawa

Billy Horschel

Tom Hoge

Corey Conners

Brian Harman 1-under K.H. Lee

J.T. Poston

Sahith Theegala

Adam Scott

Aaron Wise Even par

As you can imagine, the unique format for the Tour Championship creates some interesting betting scenarios and some bookmakers will post outright markets for both the winner with the bonus strokes applied and a separate one for the best 72-hole score over the four days.

For this article, we’ll be highlighting two players who provide betting value to win the tournament with bonus strokes applied:

Justin Thomas (+2800, 3-under — BetMGM)

If you’re going to bet someone in the chasing pack, may as well target a player who can light up a course in a hurry. And Justin Thomas has proven he can do that on any track, but he seems particularly fond of East Lake. Although he’s never won here, Thomas boasts a scoring average of 68.08 in 24 rounds of competition at the iconic Georgia venue.

Justin Thomas tees off at the BMW Championship. Getty Images

Thomas may not be playing his best golf, but he’s still shot 67 or better in three of his last six rounds, so the form isn’t a concern. Jon Rahm is starting at the same position as Thomas and yet the Spaniard is being offered at +1600, so there seems to be plenty of value on Thomas to make a charge.

Sungjae Im (+2800, 4-under — BetMGM)

Like Thomas, you can make a case for Sungjae Im based on how he’s priced compared to the players around him. Im will start at 4-under par along with Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Smith and Sepp Straka and for one reason or another, McIlroy (+1100) and Finau (+1600) are priced considerably shorter than Im.

Sungjae Im lines up a shot at the BMW Championship. Getty Images

While that’s understandable considering how McIlroy and Finau have played over the past few weeks, the gap in pricing is a bit of a head-scratcher since the South Korean is also in sparkling form. Im has not shot over par in any of his last 16 rounds and has finished T2-T2-12-T15 in that span.