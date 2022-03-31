2022 Stanley Cup odds, bets, prediction, lines, NHL news

Commercial Content, 21+

With less than a month to go in the 2021/22 NHL regular season, we’ve officially hit the top of the stretch.

While the picture for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is starting to come into focus, there is still plenty to play for over the last four weeks of the regular season. Here are the updated Stanley Cup odds stand as we flip the calendar to April (via BetMGM):

2022 Stanley Cup odds

Team Odds Colorado Avalanche +375 Florida Panthers +550 Calgary Flames +900 Tampa Bay Lightning +900 Carolina Hurricanes +1000 Toronto Maple Leafs +1200 Boston Bruins +1600 Pittsburgh Penguins +1600 New York Rangers +1800 Minnesota Wild +2000 Vegas Golden Knights +2000 St. Louis Blues +2500 Edmonton Oilers +3000 Washington Capitals +3000 Dallas Stars +4000 Los Angeles Kings +4000 Nashville Predators +4000 Vancouver Canucks +10000 Winnipeg Jets +15000 Odds provided by BetMGM



Stanley Cup Favorites

The Colorado Avalanche entered the regular season as the betting favorite and the Avs have only solidified that position with their play during the regular season. Colorado has the best record in the NHL, ranks second in goals per game, and looks like a shoo-in to nab the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Florida Panthers check-in next at +550. The Cats came out of the gates on fire in the early going and have barely let up. Florida has the best odds to win the Eastern Conference and should have a pretty manageable Round 1 matchup against Washington, whereas every other first-round series in the East will be closer to a coin flip.

No team has seen its odds shorten as dramatically as the Calgary Flames this season. Calgary came into the season as a +4500 outsider to win the Stanley Cup, but a terrific regular season has seen the Flames leap into the top-5 on the betting board at +900, the same odds as the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Carolina Hurricanes look like they will essentially go wire-to-wire to get the No. 1 seed in the Metropolitan Division, and have seen their odds slash in half from the beginning of the season.

Latest NHL Market News

The Trade Deadline saw a number of teams strengthen their rosters for the stretch run and the grueling postseason tournament. The Minnesota Wild (+2000) added Marc-Andre Fleury to tandem with Cam Talbot, the New York Rangers (+1800) bolstered their depth with Andrew Copp, Tyler Motte, and Justin Braun, while the Pittsburgh Penguins (+1600) acquired scoring winger Rickard Rakell.

The Boston Bruins (+1600) are the NHL’s in-form team at the moment and have seen plenty of market movement over the season. After coming into the season as a +1300 contender, the B’s saw their odds lengthen as high as +3000 due to a sluggish start in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division. Boston’s current 14-3-1 stretch has the team in the thick of the chasing pack in the Atlantic now and oddsmakers have reacted by bringing their odds back below +2000.

The Vegas Golden Knights were thought to be a virtual lock to make the playoffs and were one of the top-5 betting favorites ahead of Opening Night. Injuries, salary cap issues, and inconsistent play has put the Knights in a dog fight for one of the final spots in the Western Conference postseason and they’ve seen their odds drift from single-digits in the preseason to +2000 as we head towards the finish line.