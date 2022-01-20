2022 Olympics is Strauss Mann’s chance to prove he belongs in NHL

From Greenwich to Ann Arbor to Skelleftea to Beijing: Strauss Mann, an undersized goalie who starred at Michigan but was passed over by NHL teams, took his talents to Sweden. With the NHL pulling its players from the Olympics, Mann will now have a global spotlight for Team USA.

The sun set over four hours ago in Skelleftea, Sweden by the time Strauss Mann calls. It’s 6:52 p.m. locally, but this time of year, there’s just over five hours of sunlight daily. Mann is used to the darkness.

The Greenwich, Conn. native has been in the city of just over 70,000 off the Gulf of Bothnia since July. Last week, however, he found out he would soon be traveling to Beijing when he was named to the U.S. Olympic hockey team. It’s a twist those following his career could see coming, but that doesn’t quite dull the jolt of the news. Mann stands all of 6-foot, a reality he’s been forced to carry around his hockey life like a backpack. The NHL passed him up when he was draft eligible, and despite producing two straight seasons in which he was named a Mike Richter Award Finalist as one of the best goaltenders in college hockey, Mann left the University of Michigan last April prior to his senior year to pursue a pro career, a move that raised eyebrows and questions.

Mann, 23, is endearingly quirky. Everywhere he’s gone, he’s gained instant notoriety for adhering to a Paleo-inspired diet with a set of rules he follows religiously — no processed foods, sugar, olive oil or dairy, among other guidelines. This requires an inherent comfort in oneself, the kind that comes through in making a decision like flying halfway across the world to take a leap of faith in your own abilities.

He’s honest about that experience. Startlingly so.